Serena Williams Dominates Wimbledon, Black Twitter Celebrates

To say Serena Williams dominates her sport is an understatement. Williams made history Saturday by walking away with her 21st Grand Slam title, thirteen years after she won her first Wimbledon championship.
And it’s too much for some white people. From President Obama to Tiger Woods (not lately of course) to the Williams sisters, Black people are dominating the arena’s usually the domain of white people. If you want to really make white people dizzy, starting opening hockey rinks in the Black community.
The disrespect and hatred for Williams was freely dished out on Twitter show just how ugly and vile people can be.
@RepKClark @serenawilliams @Wimbledon Serena used her Gorilla Grip to win the day. One more slam and she will have all the bananas.
— R Hugh Sirius (@RHughSirius) July 11, 2015
Serena Williams has the strength of a gorilla
— William Shmill (@thewamboo) July 12, 2015
@serenawilliams U look like a sheman playing tennis. A gorilla on PEDs.
— Jerra Jones (@JerraRocNation) July 12, 2015
Thankfully, she gets love from so many, the haters just don’t matter.
Don’t worry, black America and Black Twitter got your back, boo. @serenawilliams
— Lexi Luciano (@sashathumper_) July 3, 2015
I like the way Black Twitter riding for Serena Williams! She deserves our support & for us to challenge the narratives. She is the BEST..
— Tony (@TonySpr1996) July 11, 2015
i hope @serenawilliams sees the love that #BlackTwitter gives her. we love u sis, we really do.
— uncle zel fave niece (@cosmicjourneeyy) July 11, 2015
Why is Serena Williams so hard for folks to take? Bc she doesn’t fit your concept of the female superhero? #SearchYourselves
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 12, 2015
Serena continues to rise above the hate and just keeps on winning and staying focused on her next challenge.
No words can describe the feeling I have right now. #SerenaSlam Wow this happened?? It happened in my dreams and its happening again now! Thanks so much for all the support of my fans, support from #renasarmy my sisters, my parents, @patrickmouratoglou @venuswilliams I love you all so much. We did it… Now you know what I have on my mind now… Let’s GOOOOO
A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
Bettie Truby
http://www.dropjacknbooks24.com/profile/EliasDiede
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
ecograf portabil
geld verdienen als cammodel
great deals
best t-shirt design
criminal defense attorney gettysburg
recycle clothes for cash
porno
ketones raspberry reviews
esta
read the full info here
Luvenia
Particia Basher
Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
ecograf pret
curso de detetive particular profissional
paintless dent repair training
movie2k
dr Medora
league of legends tee shirts
ramalan bintang 2016
league of legends t-shirt shop
dog play pen
online book publishing
Madge
search engine optimization minneapolis
apple shooter
he said
Nicolasa
at this link
at here
this
sacred 3 trainer
fifthavenue
Eddie Dorer
Tammie
minneapolis search ads
tenerife blog
boom beach mod apk
Facebook Unfriend
hack my singing monsters
free porn
sound equipment rental singapore
british used clothing
water cooler dispenser jug
Microcap
free porn
monthly take home pay calculator
how to make money from home
email traffic
Travel guide blog
human resources
ollas rena ware
diabetes
tv antennas made in usa
nose hair trimmer manual
Cash 4 Clothes
punta cana que pais es
IATA certified Pet Transport Cage in Sri Lanka
العاب
Canberra landscaping
tenerife forum
Juliet
icc t20 world cup 2016
australias most unreliable bank
rosengard.tv
Kesha
party light replacement glass
http://cutt.us/pFkg
cerrajeros urgentes san juan
fly swatter gun for sale
armrest tray organizer
New Orleans LA Robert G. Creely lawyer
stop smoking Newmarket
Jeanett Villafane
howrsehack.pl
Big Red Apparel
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Gym Clothes
usa-box.com
Desi Photographer
small home safes
porno
chwilï¿½wki
Alushousut
mt4 tick chart
Angie
estate planning
estate planning Austin
dog sitting naples florida
cialis trainer
InstallShield
how to get your ex back when he has moved on
Clicks
porno
porno
San Jose de Cabo Transfers
Geico Claims
Bowcutt Dental
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
alpha brain reviews
Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza
naples fl pet sitter
Houston Best Criminal Lawyer
Clash Royale Hack Android
learn german articles
CDR SAMPLES FOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS
over here
top article
Clicking Here
canada proxies list
Wedding Dress Preservation
notebook
best reviews
Limo Rental Vancouver BC
rocket italian,
lawn care tulsa
Future Electronics Montreal
Multilingual SEO
go source
bow-ties
kids clothing
kids
Mansfield
clash royale hack for android
The Lost Ways
kids clothing
Obsession Phrases
resignation letter sample
SEO Norway
chlamydia
men's styling service
dependable garage door repair Austin
marthastewartcafe.guitarherobrokemyknee.com
Pallet
wreckbeach.datingwomen.pw
learn from jon
best fleshlight
foro escorts
restraint kit
Tulsa irrigation system
tulsa jewelry
glossycleaners
inspirational
overnight pet sitter
Home Depot Credit Card Login
how to play piano
easy webinar
fleshlighy buy cheap
Saudi Artificial Turf
electrician
what to wear running
edarling
http://kwel.me/88f598
vertbeauty
Bowcutt Dental
multifunction printer
http://www.christiantshirts.co/
house painters Austin
interior design styles
water damage Austin
Buy Beats Cheap
NBAOnlineStreams
Fine Arts
encounters
robert masters
RichKids Of Beverly Hills
tms therapy nyc
slither.io skins
keywordsnatcher
clash of clans hack
Look At This
Read Full Report
vitamine a zuur
inflatable bouncy house
hackear clash of clans
Free Time Clock Software
Bank Merchant Accounts
High Risk Credit Card Processing
Info Titan
Unity Education
Bespoke
tin nguyen review blog
Actaclinicabelgica.be
funemployed
Austin Fence & Deck
Cleaners in Cambridge
Banheira
come curare le emorroidi
foundation repair Austin
aloe vera drinks
vip prints
Seymour painting contractor
sprei katun
Removals Gloucestershire
Locksmith Austin
On-Demand Logistics
Gema
pet insurance reviews
minimalism
dailyquotesinspiration.com
Thrive Content Builder
liquid iv ft lauderdale
他媽的谷歌
how to quit smoking
他妈的谷歌
medical billing schools
link wheel SEO
sklejka
John Xie
VR Headset
website evaluation
driving range netting
austin commercial real estate appraiser
best coffee maker with grinder
hangover pill
carpet cleaning Austin
搜狐充值
dog grooming Austin TX
carpet cleaning Austin
best umbrella base for wind
beylikdüzü escort
jurassic world the game cheats
The Lost Ways Review
beauty
success quotes
Texting software for businesses
cool cheap t shirts online
mrr
Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt
Hot Women in Sports
Manifestation Miracle
nude girls gymnastic
他妈的谷歌
roof repair austin
natural laxatives
Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Prepare Hookah
austin fence companies
http://www.blingstation.com/jewelry/fashion?type=bangles
Detroit Lions T-Shirts