Serena Williams Dominates Wimbledon, Black Twitter Celebrates

To say Serena Williams dominates her sport is an understatement. Williams made history Saturday by walking away with her 21st Grand Slam title, thirteen years after she won her first Wimbledon championship.

And it’s too much for some white people. From President Obama to Tiger Woods (not lately of course) to the Williams sisters, Black people are dominating the arena’s usually the domain of white people. If you want to really make white people dizzy, starting opening hockey rinks in the Black community.

The disrespect and hatred for Williams was freely dished out on Twitter show just how ugly and vile people can be.

@RepKClark @serenawilliams @Wimbledon Serena used her Gorilla Grip to win the day. One more slam and she will have all the bananas. — R Hugh Sirius (@RHughSirius) July 11, 2015

Serena Williams has the strength of a gorilla — William Shmill (@thewamboo) July 12, 2015

@serenawilliams U look like a sheman playing tennis. A gorilla on PEDs. — Jerra Jones (@JerraRocNation) July 12, 2015

Thankfully, she gets love from so many, the haters just don’t matter.

Don’t worry, black America and Black Twitter got your back, boo. @serenawilliams — Lexi Luciano (@sashathumper_) July 3, 2015

I like the way Black Twitter riding for Serena Williams! She deserves our support & for us to challenge the narratives. She is the BEST.. — Tony (@TonySpr1996) July 11, 2015

i hope @serenawilliams sees the love that #BlackTwitter gives her. we love u sis, we really do. — uncle zel fave niece (@cosmicjourneeyy) July 11, 2015

Why is Serena Williams so hard for folks to take? Bc she doesn’t fit your concept of the female superhero? #SearchYourselves — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 12, 2015

Serena continues to rise above the hate and just keeps on winning and staying focused on her next challenge.