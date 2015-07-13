Amazing Buy, Love, Give and Build Black Event Held on 79th Street in Chicago
Home / News / Serena Williams Dominates Wimbledon, Black Twitter Celebrates

July 13, 2015
gty_480522458_74459088

To say Serena Williams dominates her sport is an understatement. Williams made history Saturday by walking away with her 21st Grand Slam title, thirteen years after she won her first Wimbledon championship.

And it’s too much for some white people. From President Obama to Tiger Woods (not lately of course) to the Williams sisters, Black people are dominating the arena’s usually the domain of white people. If you want to really make white people dizzy, starting opening hockey rinks in the Black community.

The disrespect and hatred for Williams was freely dished out on Twitter show just how ugly and vile people can be.

Thankfully, she gets love from so many, the haters just don’t matter.

Serena continues to rise above the hate and just keeps on winning and staying focused on her next challenge.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

