Sister Afrika: A True Sister Soldier and Renaissance Woman

Afrika Porter, affectionately known as Sister Afrika and the youngest of six children born to Rev. Dr. Kwame John R. Porter and June Porter is a true renaissance woman and example of the incredible talent and passion of Black Chicagoans.

We recognize her during Women’s History Month.

Her list of experiences is vast. She is an activist, educator, home-schooling expert, natural hair consultant, writer, community developer, jewelry designer, redemptionist, public speaker, respite therapeutic mentor, and a marketing and promotions professional.

Sister Afrika has studied Communications, Journalism, in Education, Psychology and Film Studies at various Institutions including Bennett College for Women In Greensboro N.C., Rust College in Holly Springs Mississippi, and the University of Chicago. She plans on furthering her educational goals and pursuing a Doctoral degree in Anthropology, traveling all seven continents to capture human beings of all ethnicities and real humanity in the age of acute increasing violence for a documentary film.

Sister Afrika is the Co Founder of Indigo Nation Homeschoolers Association with Dr. Asantewaa Oppong Wadie. She is also the Co-Founder of the Dr. Amos N. Wilson Institute with Kamm Howard. She has been featured in the Wake Up News, the Final Call Newspaper, the Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun Times, and is a recipient of the Temple of Mercy Association Black Heritage Award, named for Dr. Barbara Sizemore, the Public Allies Award, Imani Pearl AKA Soroity Award and the Black Star Project Parent Award to name a few.

Sister Afrika is currently a co host on www.urbanbroadcastmedia.com with Pastor Jedidiah Brown, national director of the Young Leaders Alliance. She can be reached at 708.275.9861 or email at [email protected] She is available for hosting events, public speaking, moderating panels and mentoring sessions as well.