Sister Afrika: A True Sister Soldier and Renaissance Woman

Afrika Porter, affectionately known as Sister Afrika and the youngest of six children born to Rev. Dr. Kwame John R. Porter and June Porter is a true renaissance woman and example of the incredible talent and passion of Black Chicagoans.
We recognize her during Women’s History Month.
Her list of experiences is vast. She is an activist, educator, home-schooling expert, natural hair consultant, writer, community developer, jewelry designer, redemptionist, public speaker, respite therapeutic mentor, and a marketing and promotions professional.
Sister Afrika has studied Communications, Journalism, in Education, Psychology and Film Studies at various Institutions including Bennett College for Women In Greensboro N.C., Rust College in Holly Springs Mississippi, and the University of Chicago. She plans on furthering her educational goals and pursuing a Doctoral degree in Anthropology, traveling all seven continents to capture human beings of all ethnicities and real humanity in the age of acute increasing violence for a documentary film.
Sister Afrika is the Co Founder of Indigo Nation Homeschoolers Association with Dr. Asantewaa Oppong Wadie. She is also the Co-Founder of the Dr. Amos N. Wilson Institute with Kamm Howard. She has been featured in the Wake Up News, the Final Call Newspaper, the Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun Times, and is a recipient of the Temple of Mercy Association Black Heritage Award, named for Dr. Barbara Sizemore, the Public Allies Award, Imani Pearl AKA Soroity Award and the Black Star Project Parent Award to name a few.
Sister Afrika is currently a co host on www.urbanbroadcastmedia.com with Pastor Jedidiah Brown, national director of the Young Leaders Alliance. She can be reached at 708.275.9861 or email at [email protected] She is available for hosting events, public speaking, moderating panels and mentoring sessions as well.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465
http://fummel.bloggagratis.se/gilla/?url=http://www.mapa-szczecina.info
webcam model
guitar picks
netflix free trial 3 months
groupon coupon code
best deals online
greenwriting
chapter 7 attorney carlisle
weight loss foods
esta
click to read more
pret ecograf
curso de detetive particular
paintless dent repair training
movie2k
ramalan bintang
eague of legends t-shirt shop
Wiki links
Sell SMTP
kids books
seo training minneapolis
Escort
minneapolis seo
Go Here
this blog
http://www.meta-ua.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=118975
royalclub
at here
penny auctions
eyebrow styles for women
norse popular baby names
news
italian baby names
minneapolis seo experts
Terina Bruess
movietube
Mikaela
hungry shark evolution mod apk
movietube
free boom beach diamonds
my singing monsters hack no survey no password
guitar picks
leadership training singapore
agencia publicidad malaga
naples cat care
pay after tax calculator
free porn
white kidney bean extract directions
Ways to make money
affiliate
Travel guide blog
ollas rena ware
diabetes
best nose hair trimmers
car accessories mudah
bathroom scale with 0.5 kg calibration
serviporno
Cash 4 Clothes
hcg injections
العاب
tenerife estate agents
landscape design Canberra
tenerife forum
http://www.yellow.co.nz/y/cleaning-quotes-howick
icc t20 world cup 2016
Thai Porn
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Thai Porn
Rosengï¿½rd
party light store
Website
New Orleans LA Robert G. Creely Attorney
free kik guide
cost of gap insurance for cars
advanced java training in pune
listas de motores de bï¿½squeda
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
laser disco lights strobe
natural sleeping aids
Workout Clothes
Indian Wedding Photography
SuperGaminator Gutschein
chwilï¿½wki
overnight cat sitter in naples
cabinet comptable strasbourg
InstallShield alternatives
dog sitter naples florida
Render
porno
porno
anonymous chat
austin search engine optimization
100k factory review
Brooklyn Body Shop
cat sitter in naples
influencer marketing
cat sitter naples fl
neurocell for sale
Surveillance Camera Atlanta
Business Credit
clash royale hack
pijpen
aweber communications
CDR SAMPLES
great post to read
china proxies list
Limos
inquiry
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/disposal-united-kingdom_neasden-kensington-and-chelsea-nw10.html
Phenq
Online Boutique
Fanclubdenhaag
clash royale hack cheat
bitcoin
Sales Strategy
SEO Norway
SunTrust Online Banking Login
barn wood
browse this link
bluesnake.fehrdata.win
Private Dentists
california psychics
parts of a automatic transmission
buy fleshlight
kbis société
game cheat apps download
online bahis siteleri
conspiracy dating
jewelry stores in tulsa ok
Car AC Compressor
how to sing
app development
sleep aid for adults
24livegay
spanish translator
http://www.christiantshirts.co/
time clocks
best air purifier for allergy
kotaku
Matka
free lance
venta y alquiler aparcamientos malaga
NBA Live Stream
iPhone 5c 32gb
posting content
check comment is here
Tess and Trish
slither.io skins
clash of clans hack
hack para clash of clans
Femme de ménage montréal
bounce house manufacturers
Home Page
Time Tracking App
Automated Time Tracking
laptop
Free WSET Course
Esquire
IT Support Gainesville FL
See This
plombier paris
Spray Insulation Foam Tulsa
unemployed
Rugby Online Stream
burnaby house cleaning services
bandar judi terpercaya
vip printing
Perth Swimming Academy
vitamin iv therapy in miami fl build
www club flyer com only ClubFlyersPrints.com
liquid iv ft lauderdale
discount transmission parts
limo hire kent
forex vps
arco lamp replica
deadpool costume for sale
Ostara Marie
seattle exterminators
Q币充值
vinyl decals
Health information
link wheel SEO
identity theft protection comparison
youtube promotion
download youtube videos
podlogi dlh
max ruscinski social media skits entertainment
Sticker Labeling machine Manufacturer
hacks mentais
driving range netting
Foundation repair Austin TX
modrzew syberyjski
carpet cleaning Austin TX
carpet cleaning Austin TX
Vietnam music
best umbrella 2015
Austin garage door
网易点卡充值
vehicles
Surviving The Final Bubble
amusement park
kids animation
The Lost Ways
coloring pages
isis videos
2016 Detroit Lions NFL Preview
online shopping sites
water damage austin
Dann
Image quotes
enlightenment
kora online
Perfume hinode
PFA
app
driving range netting
他妈的谷歌
coloring pages
gymnastics equipment for girls
Birthday cakes fort lauderdale
constipation relief
peppa pig
finger family
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
how to regrow hair naturally for men
cure baldness
android
mobile enterprise solutions
spine Injury Treatment Houston
finger family
Appliance repair Killeen Texas
tao the badass book
Peliculas online gratis Ver Cine Latino
buca escort
kadıköy escort
Financial Stress Help
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Detroit Tigers Jersey
他妈的谷歌
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Cool Math
Online Baby Store Singapore
Viagra opinie cena
search engine optimisation
Detroit Red Wings Store
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
coloring
Musica gospel
animation for kids
porno
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
ผิวขาวมีออร่า
Asian Porn
Five little monkeys jumping on the bed
Shop for home improvement canada
Forex mt4 ea robot
kids animation
spiderman
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Frozen Yogurt Coupons
ants extermination services
Storm Bowling Balls
Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Anal Porn
domino qq
Los Angeles Employment Lawyer
acc for porn site
Detroit SEO
online assignment help
Shavonda
irctc next gen autofill
best vpn for craigslist
Paul Okade
finger family
Levitra 20mg
la petite maison
nursery rhymes
Anaheim Teeth Cleaning
Sports Massage Sutton Coldfield
porno izleeeee
porno izleeeee
agen poker online
nursery rhymes