Ghettoscopes: Horoscopes That Keep It Real
ARIES
Never eat a chicken that has six wings on its back.
TAURUS
This is not going to be a good month. Before it’s over, you’ll be approached bya man with a curl looking for some spaghetti and an elderly woman offering you some left over pot liqueur.
GEMINI
Your sign is twins for good reason. You call yourself saved, sanctified, and delivered, but keep up ALL the negative gossip at work, home and church.
CANCER
You’ve shown ironic character development. Usually you wear your feelings on your sleeve, but you’ve ignored all teasing about your finger wave for the past 10 years.
LEO
You have lots of pride, but don’t forget that the streets are watching. You say you’re a gangster, but you never shot nothing.
VIRGO
You’ll get a call from Trent Lott this month. He’ll apologize to your personally for his racist remarks. And then Lavar Burton will get another role Black folks can be proud of again.
LIBRA
OK, let’s come straight. No doubt the bald look is in, but it just doesn’t work on you, nor your girlfriend. Let it grow, let it grow.
SCORPIO
Don’t be ashamed you secretly like Snoop’s chalice. Rich ancient people of color including Egyptians and Mayans drank out of elaborate cups too. And they wasn’t ghetto.
SAGITTARIUS
Trust your friend’s advice. You’re not that cute, so try improving your personality.
CAPRICORN
You’ll be extremely pleased that in remembrance of Dr. King’s birthday, you restrain from hitting your drug using brother in the mouth when he asks for $20.
AQUARIUS
Your past relationship will seem like a cool breeze after you hook up with the guy looking like a cross between Flukie Stokes and Jimmy Walker.
PISCES
If you meet an old friend who smells like the monkeys from the Wiz, you better run away as fast as you can. Those are the monkeys that scared the black off of Michael Jackson.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt
free real followers and likes on instagram
Lavon Gieger
http://danslillis.bloggplatsen.sedanslillis.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.relationclips.net
http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/
thuis geld bijverdienen
guitar picks
guitar picks
free netflix email and password
banheira
groupon deals
opensky.com
t-shirt for sale
recycle clothes for cash
tophatter
chapter 13 bankruptcy carlisle
fat burning diet plan for women
porno
esta
Issac Meachen
Onie
website here
try this
Ecograf
curso de detetive
medora centre
movie2k
bikiniluxe reviews
stained concrete
roofing
foundation repair
foundation repair
ramalan zodiak
puppy playpen
league of legends clothes
email verifier
sewer repair
mobile app development
Brand Bangla Eshop
happy valentines day quotes
http://teskniezapisaniem.besaba.com/tworzenie-stron-internetowych-2/
Alvina Herem
Raven
self publish amazon
100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
Embroidery
golf range netting
golf range netting
minneapolis pay per click
Escort
shy amateur wife in a essay threesome
dog groomer
handicapped transportation
apple shooter games
How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area
professional onion creek plumber
check this out
passionate porn app
pornhuib development
Low Voltage Installers
Shavonda
graphic design in London
blues progression guitar
Ace Roofing Company
Termite Treatment Perth
th8 base
Buy Phentermine
biblical baby names
this
drain pipe repair austin
travr
dental implants south austin
Best Affiliate Marketing Programs
iodine lugols
plumbing repair Tarrytown
http://austinsunshades.com/
protectmyid reviewprotectmyid
auto window tint austin
Read This
movietube
tenerife blog
Kristina
movietube
my singing monsters free diamonds
Descargar Mp3
boom beach cheats no survey
Drawing For Kids
antispam e.v.
viral
edgy jewelry
surveillance cameras
pump dispenser gallon
surveillance cameras
professional manufacturer of store fixtures
Claire
new homes in austin texas
usapaydayloans
Designers
Microcapmagazine
How To Tell Someone You Love Them
Banheira
free porn
How To Get A Girl To Like You
tulsa marketing company
Jeremy McGilvrey
income after tax calculator
garcinia cambogia bio slim
children's clothes husky sizes
download vshare
you won't believe
motion detection spy pen camera
Instantly ageless review
how to make money online as a teen
production studio
Signature Bail Bonds
affiliate
Librada
Email marketing USA
racism
barbados real estate for sale
best diaper bags
bulk whatsapp marketing software
Best laser hair removal nyc
Spring Hill upholstery cleaning
diabetes
Houston SEO
sticky note quotes for boyfriend
ear and nose hair trimmer reviews
tv antennas hacking tools
Cash 4 Clothes
diet plans
games
Cycling Jerseys for men
Airline approved Dog Travel crate in Sri Lanka
candle holders
How to get my ex back
virtual reality online games
new york
extraction de données
http://6addiction.com
http://www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes
tenerife forum
Marlo
Thai Porn
Cheap holidays Sri Lanka
Thai Porn
http://rosengard.tv
https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
see here
fly swatter phonics game
best roasting pan uk
disco light making
quantum vision
Business Speaker
Springhill
mobile strike hack
Robert Creely Attorney
Springhill
Brooklyn Body Shop
lifestyle
java training and placement in pune
cheapest gap insurance
prevent colon cancer
tannlege
millonario
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
click here
Custom Vape
ecommerce seo experts
train the technical trainer
Buy Isagenix Cheap
dinosaur
ps4
one year bullshit fraud investigations
best herbal sleep aid
22 Minute Hard Corps Download
chwilï¿½wki
Qmee
immobilien
celeb news
cent auction
dog walker naples fl
dog sitting naples fl
SEO
keepyourhair.cba.pl
online casinos
Nashville Wedding Photographers specializes in wedding
porno
porno
g spot dildos
how to get ex back and keep her
na online
men's shirts
porno
Refrigerator Repair Manhattan
marketing companies austin
100k factory review
adult coloring books
Tierarzt Fuchs
in-home cat care in naples
Garage Door Repair & Installation
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
CICAP
brain peak
Doug Cotter Atlanta
in home pet sitter naples fl
amazing stained concrete floors Austin Texas
best home 3d printer
ed protocol book
top affiliate programs
kitten sitter
pijpen
learn from jon
getresponse email marketing
Visit This Link
rocket portuguese
checked proxies
at here
New home communities austin
Phenq Reviews
ADO Den Haag
Phone
bepure
Free Screen Recorder Download
the best fat burners
hack clash royale gold
bitcoin
URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/
McAfee Account Login
Business Listings
The Lost Ways Review
jet porn
Roll up gate repair New York New York
Oslo tannlege
combatives
sciatic nerve relief
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Facts About Cancer
motivational quotes
SunTrust Online Banking Login
Editorial Magazine Photography Washington DC
mrskin
Dental Implants
lake grande condo
custom pocket squares
california psychics reviews
Medix College Reviews
top hair transplant clinic
homone therapy pregnancy
adult shop online
Kamagra
cerrajeros valencia baratos
Fleshlight
extrait k-bis
binary options trading
foro escorts
Medix College Reviews
mobil bahis
Medix College Reviews
Medix College Reviews
futsal
glossycleaners
ideas for company name
best permanent makeup studio austin
Grand Lake cabin rentals
Liquid Filling Machine
in home pet sitter naples
Kamagra
poker online
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
ï»¿edarling
seo package discount
translation company
austin air purifiers
www.christiantshirts.co
spearguns
nuskin reviews
mobile strike mod about
Austin interior house painters
payday loans
google hack
bus from puno to cusco
best Cedar Park dentist
NBA Live Stream
Buy Beats Cheap
south africa scholarships
data visualization company
ï»¿boligadvokater
networking events
Weight loss
limousine austin
Art classes for kids
dating
austin permanent makeup studio
postamplifier
Online Casino
ï»¿Roulette
tarrytown plumber
Upper east side tms therapy
Tess and Trish jewelry
massage
junk car in austin
how to make money online in nigeria
nordstrom coupon
jacob
NKF Machinery
expert resume writing
relationships
resume expert
san antonio bail bonds
Kanger Kbox 200W
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
read what he said
Merchant Services for High Risk
High Risk Business Types
fx voice trading
Savile Row
Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Free WSET Course
follar
Managed IT Services Ocala FL
paid to click
web hosting ecommerce
sex toys australia
windows installation
tapas shoreditch
Emma roberts fashion
Immigration law Asheville
tapas shoreditch
ï»¿garden design
landscape garden design
deck building Austin
Banheira
Free Article Spinner
das kleine schwarze kleid
iphone fix richardson
i want to fuck a girl
http://printingvip.bravesites.com
Removals Gloucestershire
sms lån
ibet sbobet agen taruhan bola online
landscape garden design london
Finger Family
clash royale guide
Austin estate planning attorney
liquid iv ft lauderdale
On-Demand Logistics
club flyers
trans parts
nutricionista barcelona
Samual
radar detectors austin
Newborn Photographer Madison Wisconsin weddings family
takipci porn
permanent makeup Austin
best psychic
barcelona chair replica
Southampton Beauty Lifestyle Blog Forever Kimberley
hacklink
peppa pig
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
liquid iv ft lauderdale
NO ID Theft
teeth whitening Cedar Park
sprinkler systems Tulsa
Laptop data transfer
Cream Temulawak
一卡通充值
他媽的谷歌
spiderman
Socialr
cheap Steam games
Xero add ons
Care articles
stickers
blat drewniany dlh
casual club es real
drjaydani
nursery rhymes
natural roach killer
Roll up banners
他妈的谷歌
Lyneir Richardson
他妈的谷歌
rock song
free form builder
whatsapp bulk application
sms software
Crowns
max ruscinski social media skits entertainment
Quartz Stone Wholesale
Living memory locket keyring necklace
texas life insurance
desenvolvimento pessoal
我他媽的谷歌
Brett Loebel
nursery rhymes
http://bit.ly/254rRTO
Foundation repair Austin TX
ï»¿junk cars
modrzew dlh
ï»¿junk cars
escort
Vietnam videos
best umbrella rig
escort
http://samsonitecarryluggage2.postbit.com/buying-guide-for-carryon-luggage-and-baggage.html
Home security Austin
Austin garage door
Rental
tweewieler kopen
san antonio bail bonds
finger family
The Lost Ways Review
www.latest-game-codes.com
detroit pistons andre drummond max contract
Surviving The Final Bubble
san antonio bail bonds
Bad service
Bad service
Bad service
london tantric
How to Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks
Ryann
Click Here
Gordie Howe Jersey
kids animation
EURO 2016
ariana grande perfume
austin estate planning attorney
แก้วเซรามิค
Hottest WAGs in Sports
driving range netting
Peppa pig
Dryer vent cleaning
manga
kalici makyaj
Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey
web design
http://www.dignity2012.info/
Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
Dedicated Server
kalici makyaj
anal sex
ego cialis
Fashion Jewelry Online
website
Michigan State Spartans Store
electrician
xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias
eldoradohair
nursery rhymes
Appliance Repair Killeen
cyclesimplex
健麗,
Escorts en Chillan
kadıköy escort
Escort iquique
estate planning austin
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Detroit Tigers Jersey
他妈的谷歌
self balancing scooter
stained concrete Austin
cool games
viagra gdzie kupiï¿½
escort toronto
Detroit Lions Blog
Detroit Lions Blog
seo company
online game
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Free XXX Porn
Free XXX Porn
Interracial Porn
خریدفیلترشکن
grace definition bible
bible quotes teaching
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
porno
games hits
automotive repair reviews for humboldt county
uab ost express
online games
Peppa pig
stained concrete Austin
VoIP vonage
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
mortgage broker Toronto
Chicago law firms
Carl Kruse
Storm Bowling Balls
Anal Porn
mortgage broker Toronto
Fetish Porn
Teen XXX Porn
mortgage broker Toronto
Detroit Lions Apparel
Air Max
Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
pvp serverler
agen judi domino
influential contacts
sewer repair Austin
acc for porn site
real gold chain
Los Angeles Labor Attorney
monsters
ï»¿Company Reviews
coloring
Hip Hop
Detroit SEO
Christinia
online assignment help
Brooks Hier
hacklink
buy hacklink
warranty for used cars
coupon codes
how to fill magic autofill in irctc
Levitra tanio
Best classified website uae
coupon codes
kids animation
Anaheim Dental Work
superman finger family
Sports Massage Shirley
darmowe automaty do gier
Spray Foam Insulation
airport taxi service boston
agen poker online
facelift
Top 10
five little monkeys jumping on the bed
domino 99 online
jigolositesi
House Cleaning