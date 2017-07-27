The Complete Guide: 10 Shoes to Wear with Skinny Jeans on a Budget

Skinny jeans have become a wardrobe favourite for men and women. They add a bit of funk to our everyday look and add elegance to when we are going out. There’s nothing easier to wear than skinny jeans. They go with almost anything!

The one exception is shoes. You need to be careful when pairing a pair of skinny jeans with shoes – you can easily ruin the silhouette look or struggle to get your shoes on in the first place. The other major struggle is your budget. You probably have a closet full of shoes but what to do when they don’t pair with your skinny jeans?

You follow these simply tips. Here’s a list of the 10 shoes you need to pair with your skinny jeans – and you won’t go over the budget.

Slip-on sneakers

For both men and women, the simple slip-on sneakers are the perfect pick. They add enough flair to your look without ruining the slight silhouette made by the jeans. Slip-on sneakers also come in many different colours and designs. You can play with patterns or opt for a single colour, such as classic grey. If you want to be a bit more playful, consider opting for chunky bottoms.

Classic sneaker

Of course, you can also opt for the classic sneaker instead of the modern slip-on model. Sneakers area relaxed choice with skinny jeans – you can pair it with a hoodie or something a little neater. If you want to be super trendy, pick a pair of white sneakers.

Loafers

Another classic shoe to pair with skinny jeans is a loafer. Loafers have a lovely vintage feel to them and they are a good pick for men and women. If you want to be a bit more bohemian, you can pair your skinny jeans with a pair of cotton loafers. But if you’re looking for business casual, leather loafers are a perfect option.

Ankle boots

When the weather is a bit colder, you might want to skip the sneakers and loafers. For winter weather, ankle boots are a good pick. Opt for something relaxed; you don’t want the top to sit tightly on top of your jeans but leave enough room for your feet to breathe. Ankle boots are always the best in a leather finish.

Sock boots

Now, if you are looking for a more contemporary look, you need to pick a pair of sock boots. These are tighter at the top but the idea is to avoid tucking in the jeans. You should, essentially, wear the jeans hemline right at the top of where the boot ends.

Biker boots

If you have a rock’n’roll side to you, the biker boots will pair perfectly with skinny jeans. Proper leather biker boots are a good pick for men and women. You can also find biker boots in a variety of lengths – if your jeans are super tight, your shoes can also tuck neatly in your feet.

Boat shoes

Another big trend right now is to wear boat shoes, especially for men. Boat shoes are a great mix of elegance and fun. You can easily wear boat shoes as a semi-formal shoe – perfect for garden parties. While boat shoes are available for both men and women, this shoe pick is specifically good for men.

Ancient Greek sandals

If you are looking for something to wear in the summer heat, ancient Greek sandals have just the right sleek style to go with skinny jeans. The sandals are super light and have only a slight piece of fabric holding it all in place. It’s sleek and trendy.

Pointed-toe shoes

To enhance the silhouette effect of skinny jeans, you need to pick a pair of pointed-toe shoes. You can opt for flats or boots – the key is to have a super pointy shoes. If you pick the shoes in a bright colour, you’ll create an elegant and trendy look. Your pointed-toe shoes will work as an accessory!

Classic pump heels

For women, a pair of classic pump heels always works with skinny jeans. You can pick a pointed-toe model or just opt for your classic round design. A pair of classic heels works well in the office and the dance floor. Pick a black pair to ensure the shoes go with all of your clothing.

Shopping shoes with a budget

When you’re shopping shoes on a budget, you need to remember a few things. First, do remember that good quality lasts longer. So even if you spend a bit more initially, you won’t have to buy another pair anytime soon. The second good idea is to use voucher codes and utilise savings. Jacamo deals could see you save up to 30% with your shoe shopping right now – similar big brands are always running deals like that. You just need to know where to look and compare prices before you buy.

So, next time you are slipping on your favourite skinny jeans, pair them with one of the above ten shoes. It’s fashionable and on budget!

Photo source: The Fashionisto