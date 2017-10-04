Young Chicago Non-Profit Host International Social Change Film Festival in 3 States

Social Change, a national non-profit, will host its 6th annual Social Change Film Festival in 3 states: Illinois, California and New York.

The Chicago showcase will run from October 13 thru 15 at the renown Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC). The Los Angeles and New York showcases will run on October 21 at West LA College and on October 28 at the Bric, respectively.

Social Change’s one-of-a-kind, 3-state festival will feature nearly 30 life-changing films from all over the world (more than half of the films are international).

Some highlights include:

16 World premieres, one of which is from first time filmmaker Monica Raymund , who stars as Gabriela Dawson in NBC’s drama “Chicago Fire” ;

Films with famous actors like Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Anthony Anderson (from the hit show “ Black-ish” ) , and Eamonn Walker (from the critically acclaimed show “Chicago Fire” ); and,

The film “Fear” from Chicago’s own filmmaker Chan Smith regarding Chicago’s violence.

The Social Change Festival doesn’t shy away from controversial topics. This year’s festival expects to host over 2,000 people and will cover social justice topics like: immigration, the criminal justice system, poverty and water access in developing nations, women’s empowerment, health, food insecurity, fatherhood, addiction, protest, racial injustice, violence, gangs, conflict in the Middle East, labor, foster care, human trafficking and more.

Each state’s festival will boast a red carpet and receptions. The festivals will have countless other opportunities to interview, engage or simply have fun with established leaders, filmmakers and actors from Hollywood and beyond.



Don’t miss this unprecedented event!

SCHEDULE:

Chicago , Oct. 13-15 – Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL 60653

October 13 :

· 5:00 pm – red carpet arrivals

· 6-6:30 pm – opening ceremony and remarks

· 6:30-7:30 pm – opening night films

· 7:30-8:00 pm – discussion

· 8-9:00 pm – reception

October 14 & October 15 :

· 12-2:00 pm – film block and discussion

· 2-4:00 pm – film block and discussion

· 6-9:00 pm – film block, discussion and reception

New York October 28 – BRIC, 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

October 21 & October 28 :

· 1-2:00 pm – red carpet & reception

· 2-4:00 pm – film block and discussion

· 4-6:00 pm – film block and discussion

· 6-8:00 pm – film block and discussion

· 8-9:00 pm – reception



