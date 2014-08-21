Solo Noir Uses 100 Percent Natural Ingredients to Define Black Men

Solo Noir For Men is not your average grooming line for men, but it is a complete grooming line that uses 100 percent natural ingredients in its 2-in-1 grooming products. Solo Noir offers five naturally formulated skin care products that:

address ingrown hairs skin imperfections restore skin elasticity moisturize and protect promote smooth and healthy skin

Although Solo Noir tailors its products for ethnic men in particular, any man suffering from similar skin car issues (hyper pigmentation, dry skin, ingrown hairs) can benefit from their products.

What you’ll find at Solo Noir:

There’s the “Grooming Kit” which features special products for shaving, facials and traveling. Men can prevent ingrown hair with products like “Brave” After Shave Toner, “Refined” Buff Cleanse and the “Sleek” Pre Shave Cream. There’s also the new VIP Lux Club where men can sign up online to receive any of the above products for one year at considerable price ranges.

Solo Noir has a numerous retail locations throughout Chicago and other states. To find a store near you, use Solo Noir’s online store locator at www.solonoirformen.com or simply shop online.

Follow Solo Noir on Facebook and Twitter