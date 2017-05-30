Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
7th Annual Women’s Health Careers Networking Social Righteous Contributors
Video: Chicago Friends Show How Black Woman Can Love, Support and Break Bread Together
IMAGE Maker Series with Dometi Pongo Interviewing Charles Thomas
STAR WARS: The Last Jedi
Black Inventor Creates New Necktie Tying Tool
TBM Shopping Network Features TBM Awards Black Restaurant Nominees
Video: All Eyez On Me (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Based on Tupac Shakur
Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up
Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women
Home / Community / Events / Successful Soulful Chicago Book Fair Returns for Second Year

Successful Soulful Chicago Book Fair Returns for Second Year

Community, Events May 30, 2017 Off 118
13321912_1714284485506262_8541150294649653523_n

The Soulful Chicago Book Fair, which attracted much attention last year, will return on Sunday, July 16, to the Woodlawn neighborhood, announced Asadah Kirkland, president and founder of the event.

Spanning four city blocks, the all-day celebration of literacy and writing will be located on 61st Street, between Cottage Grove and Martin Luther King Drive. Last year’s inaugural event brought over 100 Black authors as well as several literary organizations to the South Side of Chicago.

On each block of the Soulful Chicago Book Fair are authors grouped by their genres, including fiction writers, non-fiction, and children’s book authors. This year there will also be a section that features publishing houses and the authors they support.

Founded in 2016 by Kirkland, the Soulful Chicago Book Fair has the goal of renewing excitement around literacy and literary arts in the Black community by making Black authors more accessible.

In addition to the hundreds of books available to peruse and purchase, visitors will be treated to some engaging entertainment, including vocalists, spoken word artists, puppet shows and dance groups on two stages. The event will feature literary workshops focused on writing, publishing and marketing of literary works by experienced authors and publishing professionals.

Associated with the Book Fair is a writing contest for young people named for local historian. The Timuel D. Black Youth Essay Contest is for elementary and high school students.

To find out more information about the Soulful Chicago Book Fair, contact us at: www.soulfulchicagobookfair.com or call 646.359.6605.

Gilliard & Sons

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories