Successful Soulful Chicago Book Fair Returns for Second Year

The Soulful Chicago Book Fair, which attracted much attention last year, will return on Sunday, July 16, to the Woodlawn neighborhood, announced Asadah Kirkland, president and founder of the event.

Spanning four city blocks, the all-day celebration of literacy and writing will be located on 61st Street, between Cottage Grove and Martin Luther King Drive. Last year’s inaugural event brought over 100 Black authors as well as several literary organizations to the South Side of Chicago.

On each block of the Soulful Chicago Book Fair are authors grouped by their genres, including fiction writers, non-fiction, and children’s book authors. This year there will also be a section that features publishing houses and the authors they support.

Founded in 2016 by Kirkland, the Soulful Chicago Book Fair has the goal of renewing excitement around literacy and literary arts in the Black community by making Black authors more accessible.

In addition to the hundreds of books available to peruse and purchase, visitors will be treated to some engaging entertainment, including vocalists, spoken word artists, puppet shows and dance groups on two stages. The event will feature literary workshops focused on writing, publishing and marketing of literary works by experienced authors and publishing professionals.

Associated with the Book Fair is a writing contest for young people named for local historian. The Timuel D. Black Youth Essay Contest is for elementary and high school students.

To find out more information about the Soulful Chicago Book Fair, contact us at: www.soulfulchicagobookfair.com or call 646.359.6605.