Bring it on Home Video Supports South Side Barack Obama Presidential Library

Museum Campus South releases “Bring it on Home” videos expressing community support for bringing the Barack Obama Presidential Library to the South Side of Chicago
Videos feature appearances by Chicago Bears player Matt Forte; musicians Rhymefest and Yaw; staff at South Side museums; Walt Whitman & The Soul Children of Chicago; and more.
Chicago, IL (December 3, 2014) – Museum Campus South today released videos in support of bringing the Barack Obama Presidential Library to the South Side of Chicago. The group of South Side cultural institutions gathered local celebrities and community members to create “Bring it on Home” videos to amplify the University of Chicago’s collaborative bid to bring the Obama Presidential Library to one of its neighboring communities on the South Side. The DuSable Museum of African American History led the production of the videos, which can be viewed on the OPL South Side YouTube page, youtube.com/oplsouthside.
The videos are set to the 1962 hit song “Bring it on Home to Me” by the legendary singer-songwriter Sam Cooke. They feature appearances by blogger Afrobella; Chicago Bears player Matt Forte and his wife Danielle; former Chicago Bears players Jerry Azumah and Israel Idonije; musicians Rhymefest, Khari Lemeul, and Yaw; radio personalities Cliff Kelley, Matt McGill, and Perri Small from WVON; Roseland Volunteers Youth Football Team; staff at the DuSable Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry; talk show host Carl West; Windy City LIVE co-host Val Warner; Walt Whitman & The Soul Children of Chicago; residents and businesses on the South Side; and more.
“Museum Campus South is elated by the number of people throughout Chicago who have expressed their enthusiasm for the location of the Barack Obama Presidential Library on the South Side of Chicago. The Library would be a welcome addition to the Museum Campus South network. Further, it would create an unprecedented opportunity for cultural, economic, and social impact in our community,” said Dr. Carol Adams, founder of Museum Campus South and member of the University of Chicago Community Advisory Board for the Barack Obama Presidential Library.
Through the launch of the videos, Museum Campus South is asking people on the South Side and around the world to join in support of bringing the Obama Presidential Library to the South Side of Chicago. The public can voice their support through submitting comments, videos, and/or photos on the oplsouthside.org website and by visiting the Facebook page facebook.com/oplsouthside and Twitter twitter.com/oplsouthside.
About Museum Campus South
Museum Campus South is a collection of seven museums located in the heart of Chicago’s mid-South Side showcasing contemporary and modern art, architecture, theater, performance, historic collections, archaeology, science and technology.
Museum Campus South is the manifestation of a long-standing vision that has recently gained momentum through the City of Chicago’s Cultural Plan to foster and promote vibrant cultural districts citywide. The development of a Museum Campus South represents an important first step in the interest of uniting the dynamic arts and cultural neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side with each other and downtown.
For more information on Museum Campus South, attractions, hours and exhibitions, please visit the website at museumcampussouth.org.
