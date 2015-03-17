Spare The Rod. Love The Child.

THE FEMALE SOLUTION
By Naimah Latif
“I’m not lettin’ no child disrespect ME!”
The grandmother with the black curly haired wig sitting in the bus seat in front of me was firm in her intention to slap her spirited grandson who insisted on getting up on his knees in the seat to look out the bus window, despite her command for him to sit down.
“Sit down!” She yanked him down to a sitting position.
I understood she wanted to keep him safe, wanted to prevent him from toppling over and perhaps hurting himself while kneeling on the smooth leather bus seat. But I also understood the curious mind of a three year old, fascinated at the sights on the street, but unable to view them from a sitting position. He was simply too short. So he climbed up on his knees to get a better view. The busy street was full of interesting sights, a blind lady being led by a seeing eye dog, a construction worker driving an asphalt truck, an officer riding one of those upright two wheeled vehicles.
“Grandma, what’s that?” He pointed excitedly.
“I told you to sit down!” She snapped.
“No!” He was insistent.
I saw it coming. Despite my attempt to explain to his grandmother that he just wanted to see out the window, she immediately snatched him from his kneeling position, flung him down on the seat and smacked him soundly several times on the rear end. He opened his mouth wide to let out a loud wail of protest and tears began to flow out of his big round eyes.
She looked pointedly back at me. “That’s what’s wrong with these kids, too much sassin’ their parents. They need to get their butts beat, that’ll teach’em some respect.” She gave her little grandson a menacing look, her hand poised for another strike.
“Shut up!” She commanded. He wiped his eyes, biting his lip.
The grey haired woman wearing a brown sweater sitting in the seat across from me nodded her approval as the child obediently stifled his cries. “They never shoulda taken spanking out of the schools,” she observed. “We wouldn’t be having all these problems now.” The elderly, balding gentleman next to her nodded in agreement.
I’ve learned to be careful during these teachable moments. Parents get very defensive if you suggest that there is a better way of shaping a child’s behavior other than hitting them. I gently suggested to the grandmother that maybe she could put him up on her lap so he could see out of the window easier.
“He don’t need to see nothin’, he need to sit his little bad self down and be quiet like I told him,” she said, giving him another menacing look. For her, his worst infraction was saying “No” to her, and for that she was certainly not going to reward him by letting him see out the window.
There isn’t enough time to explain to strangers on a bus that a three year old child is not being disrespectful, evil, defiant, bad, or any other sinister intention we attribute to them when they say the word “No.” It’s the first word we’ve taught them, and being creatures of free will, it’s the word they use to express their disagreement.
Adults who use corporal punishment, which means any form of striking a child, whether you call it spanking, whipping, beating or “discipline”, believe that it instills respect for elders.
It doesn’t. It creates rebellion, resentment, distrust, dishonesty, low self esteem, and a tendency to bully smaller, weaker children.
Experiences like this one is what inspired me to write my upcoming book, “Spare The Rod, Love The Child.” The self esteem of a person is shaped by their early childhood experiences. Kind, considerate, loving parenting creates kind, considerate, loving human beings. A parent’s actions should always reinforce a child’s sense of self worth. Too many of us were raised with perpetual condemnation which instills low self esteem in us and hinders our ability to form trusting, harmonious relationships in adulthood. It all starts with how our parents made us feel as children.
Children are curious. They are seeking to learn all they can about their environment, they want to know what things feel like, smell like, taste like and sound like. What is this called? How do you do that? They want to know. When we demand that they stop touching something, we’re commanding them to stop learning. Their response of “No!” means “I want to keep learning!”
But the adult ego misinterprets the word “No” from a child as defiance, disobedience and disrespect worthy of physical chastisement. How do we begin to undo the years of conditioning by slave ancestors who learned to instill fear in their children as a means of protecting them from cruel beatings by slave owners? During the slave era, a child’s curiousity, inquisitiveness, adventurousness, or even opinionatedness could result in severe punishment by slave owners, so our foreparents learned to use corporal punishment to stifle any expression of free will or independent thought in their children. “Sassing” an adult was definitely a punishable offense.
Today our children misbehave not because they don’t get enough spankings, but because they don’t get enough guidance. They don’t get loving, patient attention, they don’t get explanations that help them understand, they don’t get demonstrations to help them develop skills, they don’t get respect for their sincere desire to increase their knowledge about the world they live in.
Parents think that the alternative to spanking is to just “let the child run wild.” No, that’s not it. There is a proven system of raising a child using love, not fear of punishment, as a motivator. It’s a process that starts in the womb, and continues until your child reaches adulthood. It starts with belief in a child’s good intentions to learn. It involves patience, positive reinforcement, encouragement, and demonstration of consequences in such a manner that empowers a child to make good choices based on understanding.
A child who is just expressing healthy curiosity feels the injustice of being slapped and called “bad,” hardheaded” and “disobedient.” This sense of injustice slowly warps the personality as the child enters adulthood.
Parents who spank their children will defensively say, “I got spanked as a child, and I turned out just fine!”
Did you really? Honestly examine your relationships with people. If you find yourself in conflict with those close to you, you may want to reflect on why you are often defensive, resentful, suspicious, combative or unforgiving.
We can raise cheerful, kind, self-respecting, self disciplined, intelligent, innovative, obedient children. But first we must stop beating all the goodness out of them.
Spare The Rod. Love The Child.
Join our discussions on The Female Solution radio show Monday through Friday 7am-9am at www.blogtalkradio.com/the-female-solution. Call in and comment 347-539-5639. Listen on Wednesdays for a special three hour session on relationships starting at from 6am-9am at www.blogtalkradio.com/americanmuslim360. Or hear each archived show on my website at www.naimahlatif.com/radioshows.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs
cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb
cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4
vape pens for concentrates
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
http://www.chenyangfly.com/members/jacobkellaway7/activity/210732/
http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/
webcammen
guitar picks
guitar picks
free netflix for a year
yspro.ne.jp
amazon.com
t-shirt for sale
best deals online today
recycle clothes for cash
criminal defense attorney carlisle
bankruptcy attorney carlisle
beyond raspberry ketone
esta
Enlarged prostate supplement
car service brooklyn to newark
Tomoko Hallums
ecografe
curso de detetive
dr medora clinic
movie2k
roofing
roofing
playpen for dogs
foundation repair
foundation repair
movie competition
www.insolltools.com
plumbing leak repair
Search Engine Optimization Malaysia
best forex trading site
reparera iPhone
http://koloryt.16mb.com/projektowanie-stron-www/
casino no deposit bonusï¿½
Employment attorney
Employment law firm
100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
licensed plumber
licensed master plumber
ebay deals laptop
golf netting installation
seo training minneapolis
Escort
professional dog grooming
apple shooter
How To Sell My House Without a Realtor San Antonio Texas Area
comprar seguidores twitter
gift
Mortgage Relief San Antonio Texas Area
window tinting austin
Click This Link
Pop A Lot
rei mizuna app
est restaurant manchester
digital signage canada
unique engagement ring denver
poker
roofing austin tx
tattoo supplies
th8 war layout
travr
created for the health conscious
CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Download
meaning of alrigo
movietube
tenerife blog
hungry shark evolution hack
Expert Lift iQ Free Trial
Simple Drawing
healthy eating on the run
toko sprei
rental of sound system singapore
Emergency drain clearing barton creek
rose gold ring
scify
best flight simulator 2016
agencia publicidad malaga
water heater repair barton creek
surveillance
Meredith
overnight cat care naples
Quality Foundation Repair - Pier and Beam Specialists
Jasa Tukang Taman Surabaya
naples pet care
carpet cleaning austin tx
Meg 21
we buy houses
News Magazine
Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure
payroll calculator 2014
slide out bed box
resale shopping.com
ขายสติ๊กทู
garcinia cambogia makes me hungry
ways to make money
make money online right now
how to make money online from home
film production studio
Email blast
Personal Credit Repair
barbados villas for rent
detective
ollas rena ware
make money affiliate program
venapro review
diabetes review
mobile video messaging
bathroom scale cheap
arachnid dart boards distance
cheap cf cards
hcg injections
xnxx
fashion earrings
how to increase vertical
games
IATA Compliant Pet Travel Crates for sales in Sri Lanka
How to get my ex back
punta cana que pais es
Rap
العاب تلبيس
new roof constructions
private addiction treatment
Garden design Canberra
Lashonda
www.linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes
black diamond ring
custom web design
try Me
After School Club As Galati Copii
http://rosengard.tv
Vasiliki
Thai Porn
Motor Grader For Sale
Tailor made holidays Sri Lanka
pen caddy organizer
Jeffie Santio
disco light cheap
gym
Neciy Locc
empresa de cerrajeria san juan
services and menu
dog walker
Springhill
Hypnosis in Ontario
mobile strike hack
Franklin
afirmações positivas
earn money online
kik guide messenger free
http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/foundation-repair-austin-texas/
คาสิโนออนไลน์
porn news
SEO
Body Shop Brooklyn
Savannah Thomas
reviews
Body Shop Brooklyn
thick2fit
Run A Webinar Bonus
insurance coverage gap
prevent cancer
tannlege
Restorative dentistry cedar park
hack howrse
Does Wealthy affiliate work?
Cedar park sedation dentistry
abierto ahora
Asking
led lighting
what causes acid reflux
purses
How To Find most expensive jewelry Online
wood sunglasses
Stylish Maxi Dresses UK
how to kill toe fungus
Credit card processing service
mini disco ball light
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Cutoff Jersey Sweatpants
dinosaur game
life extension melatonin time release capsules
Video game news
Gym Shorts
Gun Shop
Natural Gemstone Jewelry
Indian Wedding Photography
https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/
best scalping ea
Bikini Luxe Marketing
teleteria casino reviews
nepremicnine
cat sitter
cara mendaftar sbobet
events jersey
golf range netting
free music streaming
See inside
credit
mediterranian cruises
streetview
pq
keepyourhair.cba.pl
Outdoor Roller Banners
bmabh quotes
successful
SEO
aaron bowell
properties in titwala
nachatroom
how to get your ex back fast
g spot dildos
NLP
porno
unique table
bounty hunter employment
best shirts for your lovers
Elvis Costello
Essential Oils
forex accurate
best forex
Flexispy
porno
Brooklyn Body Shop
sosua vacation homes for rent
ATOMIZER
Douglas Cotter
Fort Wayne production studio
All Area Over Head
krimwakdoyok
optimind ingredients
How to Lose 30 Pounds
Rabobank Login
hire professionals
ed protocol user reviews
Skyzoo Style Instrumental
restoration
Credit Counseling
dog sitter
raspberry ketones
green grass
check pnr status
Social Networking Site
Credit Repair
rancho cucamonga fitness boot camp
hoer
epic soccer training program
CDR SAMPLES FOR INDUSTRIAL ENGINEER
voice lessons sing your style
link
clash royale
computer forensics greensboro
how to release stress
Cosmetic Dentistry
free online casino bonusï¿½
President Robert Miller
Private investigator Pretoria
multilingual digital marketing
binary options
guitar loops
rap instrumental
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/garden-clearance-united-kingdom_wimbledon-chase-sw20.html
hip hop backing music
Apply for Commercial Real Estate Purchases
Maria Johnsen
top fat burners supplements
Utah Aquarium
Computer repair
clash royale how to get gems
Maxi Dresses
URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/
psychic source review
hyip monitoring
jewelry
The Lost Ways Review
jet stupid
bulk sms service provider
Ottawa Basement Finishing
CN ILIGHT
типы дорожного ограждения
no credit check loan
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Estate agents Birmingham
Cliff Davis Tampa
About Cancer
quotations
new indie rock
men's subscription box
No Deposit Casino
electric cars future
Whip
Portrait Photography Washington DC
stars of kovan
City professional dentists stoke on trent
handmade
was ist copy trading
affordable unlimited web hosting india
genital warts
søkemotoroptimalisering
Stephen Leather books
superior singing method Aaron Anastasi
Toys video
fue hair transplant singapore
albumreviews
transmission hard parts wholesale
Mastering Witchcraft Reading
Marketing Company
Grammarly Review
foro escorts
Naturopathic Doctor
Fleshlights
Naturopathic Doctor
kbis en ligne
columbia-tn
fear of god
dr zakir naik subtitle bahasa indonesia
caravan holidays with dogs
Foro mu online
fence builder Austin
Grand Lake cabins
edm
verhuisbedrijf rotterdam
shape
MXQ TV Box
Home Depot Credit Card Login
how to play piano
shop
workout
buy youtube subscribers
sell whatsapp channels
edarling
Scaevola Oy
best air cleaner for pets
All Area Overhead - Garage Doors
http://bowcuttdental.com/
house painting Austin
poseposter.fuzonline.pw
Austin house painters
NBAOnlineStreams
cedar park general dentist
manson
Buy Beats exclusive rights
grants to study in nigeria
SEO Denmark
stained decorative concrete contractor Austin TX
electronics
decorative concrete Austin TX
SEO ekspert
SEO expert
garage door repair Austin
like ebay but better
Gambling Offers
Jiangsu Angel Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.
Art classes for kids mansfield
Art studio
cults
mieszki ochronne
Taino rapper smart creative artist Rizzo
virtual walk through film
prom dress
bra clear straps
海外充值
New Drake music
Tess and Trish jewelry
tarrytown drain cleaning
twin flame
Cremation Jewelry
Automatic bottle capper
nordstrom coupon code
Barton creek sewer repair
Public Speaking Coach
Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma
Bedroom Taboo
military clothing
www.cnilight.com
gdwholesaleshoes.com
China Cabinet Hardware
slither.io hack
gt-wholesaleshoes.com
plumbers eugene or
Taobao China
Canotta Stephen Curry Bianca & Blu
Geico Claims
Comedy Videos for Gamers
silver
Custom Vape Mods
backyard water slides for adults
Geico Claims
buy levitra online
Compagnie de ménage montréal
vitamine a zuur
look what I found
hack para clash of clans
jvzoo top seller
voip
online business
Pressure Washing St. Charles
follar
#Where to buy pet bounce vitamins
Natural Gas
paid to click
web hosting site
TKM
Adult Toys
How to get rid of hives
Roller Banner
landscape lighting
kitchen appliance repairs london
deck building Austin
Men's magazine
click here
Find voucher online
can diabetes be cured
24 hour locksmith in chandler AZ
marketing across canada
richardson iphone repair
cam girl werden
aloe vera drinks
ibet maxbet
Wallingford residential painting
Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma
new home communities Austin
printingvip
money
http://printingvip.bravesites.com
Locksmith Austin
johnboy
facials Austin
Perth Swimming Academy
Convoy App
pswonline
stained concrete floors Austin
club flyer new york at ClubFlyersPrints.com
peppa pig
nutricionista barcelona
monster truck
swing trading
transport hire in kent
multilingual ppc
canada us cross border tax
finger family
Last Mile Delivery Service
simple interior design
Biggest Electrical Exhibition 2016 in Pakistan
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Motown Records
dental implants hutto
jigolo
Drake
teeth whitening Cedar Park
Social Media Tulsa
beach
iphone 6s screen replacement kit
dlh
Equipos medicos
nursery rhymes
bear
Abc
blat drewniany dlh
theresa
Financial measures of support of export
ssd
drjaydani
他妈的谷歌
lifelock vs. identity guard
Roll up banners
Dog shampoo for allergies
Tulsa Bail Bondsman
access control
他妈的谷歌
他妈的谷歌
Bulk sms software
that site
tile stuart florida
Northeastern University
network marketing lead generation
peppa pig
birthday wishes
beylikdüzü escort
beylikdüzü escort
Austin bookkeeper
Red Smoothie Detox Factor
Liver Detox
beylikdüzü escort
Peppa pig
San Antonio roofing company
finger family
百度钱包充值
httpaustinsteamit.com
Austin dog groomers
self balance board
nursery rhymes
ебать порно
play doh
click here
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
spiderman
beylikdüzü escort
Penis Büyütücü
Fear of Flying Hypnosis
Orlando airport taxi service
hypnosis weight loss skype
superhero
Ebonite Bowling Balls
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
cars lagos
他妈的谷歌
car key replacement
ipod touch
sleep dentistry Cedar Park
Catalog photographer
spam king
sex
Detroit Sports Apparel
beylikdüzü escort
Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
facials Austin
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
tub and tile reglazing company California
Cine Latino castellano Descargar
Graphics Design
whatsapp message sending
buca escort
طريقةجلبالحبيب
informasi lowongan kerja terbaru
cyclesimplex
My Pillow Reviews
escort kadıköy
健麗去眼袋
employment lawyer Austin
estate planning austin
fakir selim
fakir selim
Corporate Catering Melbourne
drip coffee maker
他妈的谷歌
他妈的谷歌
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Dublin Cheap Car Hire
kami.com.ph
Minecraft
pitot static systems
Baby Store
Yelawolf Cover
Miami Wedding Photographer
Bianco Carrara
fitness
shingles
Viagra skutki uboczne
buy bc weed online
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Detroit Lions Blog
antincendio
Detroit Lions Blog
MILF Porn
mobdro
Interracial Porn
Free XXX Porn
finger family
ï»¿review for buying musically followers
cara daftar sbobet
点卡充值中心
acoustic
Shop for home improvement canada
uab ost express
porno
virtual office
Click here
peppa pig
brazzers porno
mobile retail internet
minecraft toys unboxing
Website
Fetish Porn
kids animation
Anal Porn
Bali
Storm Bowling Balls
Free Amateur Porn
agen casino online bursa taruhan
adwords marketing
cara hack poker online
realtor safety
drain clearing
Affordable Irrigation Tulsa
Zofia
Kevin Gates
Singapore tour
Levitra
pnr status
online guitar tuner
OverWatch
pwmlive
kids animation
Irvine Eye Doctor
FCPX Effects
http://anaheimdental8s.webnode.com/
airport taxi service boston
agen poker indonesia
toronto limo service
porno izle
Avcilar Evden Eve Nakliyat
empowr earnings
peppa pig finger family nursery rhymes
Kristy
local dermatologist
شركة نقل عفش بالدمام
Jigolositesi