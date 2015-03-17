Making Your Mark Through “On Purpose” Living
Spare The Rod, Love The Child

Spare The Rod, Love The Child

Commentary March 17, 2015 614 88
black_paddle_with_holes

THE FEMALE SOLUTION

By Naimah Latif

“I’m not lettin’ no child disrespect ME!”

The grandmother with the black curly haired wig sitting in the bus seat in front of me was firm in her intention to slap her spirited grandson who insisted on getting up on his knees in the seat to look out the bus window, despite her command for him to sit down.

“Sit down!” She yanked him down to a sitting position.

I understood she wanted to keep him safe, wanted to prevent him from toppling over and perhaps hurting himself while kneeling on the smooth leather bus seat. But I also understood the curious mind of a three year old, fascinated at the sights on the street, but unable to view them from a sitting position. He was simply too short. So he climbed up on his knees to get a better view. The busy street was full of interesting sights, a blind lady being led by a seeing eye dog, a construction worker driving an asphalt truck, an officer riding one of those upright two wheeled vehicles.

“Grandma, what’s that?” He pointed excitedly.
“I told you to sit down!” She snapped.
“No!” He was insistent.

I saw it coming. Despite my attempt to explain to his grandmother that he just wanted to see out the window, she immediately snatched him from his kneeling position, flung him down on the seat and smacked him soundly several times on the rear end. He opened his mouth wide to let out a loud wail of protest and tears began to flow out of his big round eyes.

She looked pointedly back at me. “That’s what’s wrong with these kids, too much sassin’ their parents. They need to get their butts beat, that’ll teach’em some respect.” She gave her little grandson a menacing look, her hand poised for another strike.

“Shut up!” She commanded. He wiped his eyes, biting his lip.

The grey haired woman wearing a brown sweater sitting in the seat across from me nodded her approval as the child obediently stifled his cries. “They never shoulda taken spanking out of the schools,” she observed. “We wouldn’t be having all these problems now.” The elderly, balding gentleman next to her nodded in agreement.

I’ve learned to be careful during these teachable moments. Parents get very defensive if you suggest that there is a better way of shaping a child’s behavior other than hitting them. I gently suggested to the grandmother that maybe she could put him up on her lap so he could see out of the window easier.

“He don’t need to see nothin’, he need to sit his little bad self down and be quiet like I told him,” she said, giving him another menacing look. For her, his worst infraction was saying “No” to her, and for that she was certainly not going to reward him by letting him see out the window.

There isn’t enough time to explain to strangers on a bus that a three year old child is not being disrespectful, evil, defiant, bad, or any other sinister intention we attribute to them when they say the word “No.” It’s the first word we’ve taught them, and being creatures of free will, it’s the word they use to express their disagreement.

Adults who use corporal punishment, which means any form of striking a child, whether you call it spanking, whipping, beating or “discipline”, believe that it instills respect for elders.

It doesn’t. It creates rebellion, resentment, distrust, dishonesty, low self esteem, and a tendency to bully smaller, weaker children.

Experiences like this one is what inspired me to write my upcoming book, “Spare The Rod, Love The Child.” The self esteem of a person is shaped by their early childhood experiences. Kind, considerate, loving parenting creates kind, considerate, loving human beings. A parent’s actions should always reinforce a child’s sense of self worth. Too many of us were raised with perpetual condemnation which instills low self esteem in us and hinders our ability to form trusting, harmonious relationships in adulthood. It all starts with how our parents made us feel as children.

Children are curious. They are seeking to learn all they can about their environment, they want to know what things feel like, smell like, taste like and sound like. What is this called? How do you do that? They want to know. When we demand that they stop touching something, we’re commanding them to stop learning. Their response of “No!” means “I want to keep learning!”

But the adult ego misinterprets the word “No” from a child as defiance, disobedience and disrespect worthy of physical chastisement. How do we begin to undo the years of conditioning by slave ancestors who learned to instill fear in their children as a means of protecting them from cruel beatings by slave owners? During the slave era, a child’s curiousity, inquisitiveness, adventurousness, or even opinionatedness could result in severe punishment by slave owners, so our foreparents learned to use corporal punishment to stifle any expression of free will or independent thought in their children. “Sassing” an adult was definitely a punishable offense.

Today our children misbehave not because they don’t get enough spankings, but because they don’t get enough guidance. They don’t get loving, patient attention, they don’t get explanations that help them understand, they don’t get demonstrations to help them develop skills, they don’t get respect for their sincere desire to increase their knowledge about the world they live in.

Parents think that the alternative to spanking is to just “let the child run wild.” No, that’s not it. There is a proven system of raising a child using love, not fear of punishment, as a motivator. It’s a process that starts in the womb, and continues until your child reaches adulthood. It starts with belief in a child’s good intentions to learn. It involves patience, positive reinforcement, encouragement, and demonstration of consequences in such a manner that empowers a child to make good choices based on understanding.

A child who is just expressing healthy curiosity feels the injustice of being slapped and called “bad,” hardheaded” and “disobedient.” This sense of injustice slowly warps the personality as the child enters adulthood.

Parents who spank their children will defensively say, “I got spanked as a child, and I turned out just fine!”

Did you really? Honestly examine your relationships with people. If you find yourself in conflict with those close to you, you may want to reflect on why you are often defensive, resentful, suspicious, combative or unforgiving.

We can raise cheerful, kind, self-respecting, self disciplined, intelligent, innovative, obedient children. But first we must stop beating all the goodness out of them.

Spare The Rod. Love The Child.

Naimah Latif

