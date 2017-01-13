Spending While Black: Why Do We Treat Each Other Like Criminals?

THE FEMALE SOLUTION

We all hate the experience of being followed around while shopping at a high end store, knowing that we’re the victim of racial profiling. But have some of us igotten so used to blacks being treated like criminals that we actually have begun to see it as normal? My recent experience at a South Side McDonalds restaurant made me question why we are so quick to accept, and even advocate, the treatment of black people as if they’re criminals.

If there’s one thing I have a craving for that borders on an addiction, it’s McDonald’s French fries. I was on my way home, heading from downtown to the far south side one evening when the craving hit me and I got off the expressway at 79th street. I knew there was a Mickey D’s at 79th and King Drive.

I just wanted one thing: a large order of fries. The cashier, a tall, slim dark skinned woman like myself, took my order.

“I’ll have one large fry,” I said as I got my debit card out of my wallet.

“That will be $2.76,” she said. As I got ready to swipe my card she said, “May I see your I.D.?”

Really? For two dollars and seventy six cents at McDonalds?

“Is this a new McDonald’s policy or is it just in the black community?” I asked.

“I don’t know, this is our policy, we have to ask for I.D.,” she said. I noticed the sign on the wall with the McDonald’s logo and the statement that all card purchases would require I.D., ending with an apology for any inconvenience. My antennae immediately went up. It looked like a clear case of racial profiling. I had just gotten that same order of fries at a McDonalds on the predominately white north side the day before (I probably buy McDonalds fries as least once a day) and nobody asked for I.D. when I paid with my debit card. I asked if this was a Black Owned McDonalds and she said yes, but the owner, Ms.Taylor, had just left

I asked to see the Manager, who happened to be a tall light brown skinned young man, and asked the same question as to whether this was a policy for all the McDonald’s franchises or just those in the black community? He seemed irritated that I questioned the policy.

“Are you going to get the fries or not? We have customers waiting!” He snapped.

“Yes,” I said. I still wanted my fries. I swiped my card on the machine, waiting for the cashier to give me my receipt. But the Manager promptly cancelled my order on the credit card machine.

“I told you, you have to show I.D.!” he snarled.

That was it for me. I could have pulled out my drivers license, but why reward disrespect with patronage? I left.

Curious as to whether all black McDonald’s were following this policy, (and still craving my fries) I went to the McDonalds on 95th and State Street. One large fry, I told the cashier. Two dollars and seventy six cents. I swiped my card, got my receipt, and a few seconds later, got my fries. No problem.

I tracked down the owners of the McDonalds at 79th and King Drive, Derrick Taylor and Sheryl Taylor, to get their side of the story. Why would they demand I.D.s at that location for people paying by debit cards?

“We were losing so much money at that location at 79th and King drive, as much as $1,500 a month in charge backs,” Mr. Taylor explained. “We have to adjust our policy based on what happens in our stores. We have other locations. In our suburban stores we don’t require I.D.s, because we don’t have a problem with charge backs.”

“So, you’re saying anybody who comes to your 79th street location is probably a criminal who is paying with a stolen card but the people in the suburbs are honest? And you don’t see that as racial profiling?” I asked.

Mr. Taylor insisted it was a sound business decision, which the McDonald’s Corporate office approved, in order for his inner city location to cut its losses by requiring all people paying by debit card to first show valid I.D. He said all Black McDonalds Owners are struggling with this issue.

As a business woman, I understand his dilemma. But will Mr. Taylor be understanding when, as a successful black man driving a nice car through the drug infested Englewood community, he is pulled over for a minor traffic violation and a police officer gets out with his gun drawn? Will he be understanding when the officer demands he get out and stand spread eagle against the car while his trunk is searched? Will he be understanding if the officer shoots him as he is reaching for his wallet because the officer thinks most black men driving a nice car through Englewood are gun-toting drug dealers?

Yes there are people who steal debit cards and eat at McDonalds and there may even be such cheap people that call the bank and deny a $2.76 charge they have made on their debit cards at McDonalds. But I’m not one of them. I spend money where people recognize me as a person of integrity, because I know my money pays the salaries of the people where I shop. As a personal policy, I don’t shop where people follow me around the store or demand that I leave my bag at the front.

I have friends who won’t drive their nice cars through Englewood out of fear of police harassment. No one likes being subjected to suspicion or being treated like a criminal, just because they happen to be in a particular part of town where criminal activity has occurred.

If you treat people badly, they will respond by acting badly. This is why our youth who work in stores and restaurants tend to be rude and abrupt. This is how they have been treated by adults. I’m sure the young black Manager at the 79th and King Drive McDonalds has had more than his share of being treated with suspicion and rudeness by police and other authority figures.

Mr. Taylor said he and his wife intend to get the kind of machine that requires debit card users to put in a PIN number, and perhaps that will eliminate the need to ask for I.D.s. I encourage them to do so ASAP, in order that the 79th and King Drive McDonalds may afford customers the feeling of respect and courtesy for which the McDonalds franchise is known.

The last thing we need to do is instill the idea in the minds of our youth that because of where you live and what you look like, being treated as if you’re probably a liar and a thief is normal.

