The Spider’s Web brought tears, laughter and shouts of Hallelujah to delighted packed house

Once again, Mahdi Theater Company, lead by Sis. Margaret Mahdi did an outstanding job. This play, The Spider’s Web was very entertaining, inspirational and educational. I truly enjoyed the play.

Mahdi Theatre Company is a grassroots organization that works in bringing about a dynamic change to the conditions of people and the world by providing thought provoking, engaging, and creative productions for all to enjoy.



