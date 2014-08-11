Spoken-Word Artist of the Week: Sean “Mega” DesVignes
Uncategorized August 11, 2014 Victoria Joshua 530 270
KinFolksQuartely.com– Sean Mega DesVignes, is an Afro-Caribbean spoken-word artist and writer from Brooklyn, NY. A former NYC Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador, he is the author of the upcoming chapbook, Take My Eyes To The Dry Cleaners. Carrying an extensive background in performance poetry, Sean is a two-time member of the NYC-LouderARTS Slam Team & former Grand Slam Champion of CUNY Brooklyn College. His literary honors include fellowships & scholarships from Cave Canem, Callaloo & the Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference. He is well-known for two spoken-word pieces in particular, “Mother” and “This is How I Challenge Diabetes to a Fight.”
Follow Sean on Facebook and Twitter to support his mission and creative work.
About the author /Victoria Joshua
Related Posts
-
-
-
-
April 25, 2015
-
-
530 Comments
Popular Interviews
- April 18, 2017 Black Woman Opens Doors for Black Business Owners to Thrive
- February 19, 2017 Could Dr. Umar Johnson’s Freedom School be Established in Chicago?
- February 16, 2017 Jason Black Describes Gentrification as Ethnic Cleansing
-
Bean Soup RadioNovember 18, 2011 By Toure Muhammad
-
-
How to Overcome Obstacles in EntrepreneurshipMarch 12, 2015 By Toure Muhammad
Politics
- January 7, 2017 Key & Peele – Obama and Luther’s Farewell Address – Uncensored
- November 22, 2016 Dolton Mayor Teams Up to Give Away Over 1000 Turkeys
- November 16, 2016 BLACK AMERICA!!!!! Wake Up And Stop Whining
- November 14, 2016 Are Low Income Residents Being Hoodwinked…Again?
- November 9, 2016 Five Empowering Election 2016 Social Media Responses from Black People
Fake News
-
April 27, 2016
-
December 7, 2015
-
-
May 6, 2015
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
instagram free followers generator
Issac Meachen
Manifestation Miracle
banheira
guitar picks
yspro.ne.jp
groupon gift card 100
t-shirt for sale
best online deals
recycle clothes for cash
criminal defense attorney
porno
losing weight with raspberry ketones
here
see it here
a knockout post
Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories
ecografe
paintless dent repair training
stained concrete
foundation repair
dog play pen
ramalan bintang
best app developers
Clean carpet
funny video game review
orange county appliance repair
berks italian pizza restaurant
golf netting installation
ebay coupons dish tv
hot asian essay lesbians
local dog groomer
Kinder
Final Cut Pro X
Stop Foreclosure San Antonio Texas Area
freebies forum
Web Site
frankies bikini harlow
this link
wife fucking
free blow job videos
unique jewelry denver
Freelance illustrator
this one
digital signs
Termite Treatment Perth
sacred 3 trainer
tattoo supply
meaning of names
here
eyelash extension info
dr oz face serum
Track Amazon Prices
Online Retail Arbitrage Software
iodine supplements
free slots games
Saeco HD8769 01 Moltio
news
Japan Food
Top10
th8 war base against th9
investor
movietube
Arielle
Lester Rubner
Snagit Promo Code
1z0-051 Questions
tour ke komodo
free porn
showmanship
World
cheat hungry shark
sped-up
Simple Drawing For Kids
Penginapan Murah Di Depok
healthy eating on the run
Top 10
antispam e.v.
Wide Roller banners
Yoga
Download Zombie Killer for Free
regarder les derniers films francais
surveillance cameras
San Jose Movers
Vasiliki
pet care in naples
project breakthrough
Online Entrepreneur
monitor my childs phone
we buy ugly houses
joomla developers
How To Tell Someone You Love Them
Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial
12 Days Of Christmas Lyrics
Agen Bola 2016
Tulsa SEO Company
white kidney bean extract phase 2 at walmart
children's clothes uk international shipping
Vehicle GPS Tracker
web designer singapore
CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE
how to make money online without spending money
bose soundlink around ear headphones
fitness
Vietnam travel guide
Credit Repair
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
http://bowcuttdental.com/dental-services/restorative-dentistry/
hcg injections
Leadpages
punta cana hoteles
REGALO BODA
guest list
العاب سيارات
http://HelpFindingTreat?ment.com
Eura
makeup tutorial
SalesEnvy Bonus
Thai Porn
Thai Porn
rosengard.tv
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
reality
Creed - L`Heritage de Rocky Balboa
learn more
Lindsay Purchase
in-home dog care in naples
fly swatter spanish
roasting pan made in usa
solar related
Harahan LA Robert G. Creely Attorney
mobile strike hack apk
handicapping tournaments
surry hills carpet cleaning
epub
Manfaat Green Coffee Bean
buy gap insurance only
affärsjurister i stockholm
Cedar park orthodontics
ties
car
Obama student loan forgiveness
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
music video
Challenges
network
this link
get rid of nail fungus treatment
dresses for work
Big Red Apparel
stage light bulbs
Gemstone Jewelry
social media video app
toys for kids
online casino siteleri
chwilï¿½wki
SuperGaminator Bonus
Compagnie de ménage Montréal
Starr
lovetts lovin pet & home care
crossfit
Hold Harmless Agreement Template
effective male enhancers
Death notices
na meetings online
porno
forex strategy
porno
Body Shop Brooklyn
dog care naples fl
cat care in naples
Best drones for sale
landlord insurance san diego
pet sitter
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
milftoon
Web Design companies in los angeles
Security Cameras
lawn mower repair
Lai
learn german articles
neuken
weight lose tips
epic soccer training matt smith
sweetlovequotes.org
Limo Service Los Angeles
clash royale builder
here
davidwygant.com
no deposit bonusesï¿½
working proxies
short jokes
candy saga
guitar loops
bepurely
Free Screen Recorder Download
freelance illustrator
clash royale gems cheat android
Obsession Phrases
Things to Do
The Lost Ways Review
compress jpg images
https://black-line-transport.com
Oslo tannlege
no credit check loans
chlamydia
new alternative rock bands
SunTrust Online Banking Login
Steven Rahseparian
Obsession Phrases Review
Deeanna
dancing violinist
ssd vps
california psychics reviews
Fashion
Miami pool supply
Legacy foods
effective male enhancers
buy fleshlight
Rocketpiano
muslimass
Medix College Reviews
blog - klimczak hair
Witchcraft Reading group
appstore sms app
Medix College Reviews
cheat game android online
online bahis siteleri
Medix College Reviews
porcelain veneers Mission Viejo
poker online
gengviral
Android
bountiful divorce lawyer
bustycats.equityplays.date
bountiful divorce lawyer
Video Agent X Coupon Code
Game Review
verhuisbedrijf den haag
carp fishing videos
animales en peligro de extinción
discount seo professionals
edarling
ï»¿seo
speargun
Hulu Login
spearguns
adultsexygames
ï»¿seo
photo printer
http://christiantshirts.co
peintre trompe l'oeil
DJ London
JVM7195SFSS
cusco bus
Buy Beats Cheap
NBA Online Stream
food warmer buffet pyrex party
Psychic Burbank
data visualization designer
ï»¿boligadvokater
schedule maker
schedule maker
ï»¿boligadvokater
dating
Blogger
Women
frontrunner gallery
massage
my review here
hampstead builders
nordstrom coupon code
Colleen
seo services
Samsung Reparatur
best domain registrar
China Cabinet Hardware
Hongkong Y-ou International Trade Co., Ltd.
Deep Fryers
Auction
Geico Claims
child custody attorney
marketing ideas
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
Full Article
Data Recovery Services
water slide for sale
vitamine a zuur
hackear clash of clans
Read This
Free WSET Course
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
neo2 square
piano lessons for beginners
iPad
Managed IT Services Ocala FL
cloud platform
Adult Toys
how to get a job
windows and doors
garden designers
tapas london
支付宝充值
tapas london
garden designers london
shwe room
Novinha do whatsapp
san antonio bail bonds
romano's jewelers
How does YouTube pay
san antonio bail bonds
live trading events daily
iphone repair richardson
Love lift life fitness nutrition Health
1c zik
Storage Gloucestershire
hepa air purifiers
Surrey Limo
ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire
Buying residential real estate
printingvip.bravesites.com
tantric massage
vip
bandar sbobet terpercaya
iv therapy miami
restaurants shoreditch
restaurants bluewater
LiveStreamRugby
استمتع بالعاب فلاش
transmission parts
transmission parts online
Kurma
cone plate viscometer
iv therapy ft lauderdale
does nandos deliver
Newborn Photographer Madison Wisconsin weddings family
pornhub
http://www.mudescargar.com/
cross border estate planning
Home Delivery Link
barcelona chair replica
buy hacklink
eb-5 attorney los angeles
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
Morale Patch
solar company reviews
epsom salt bath bombs
jajajajajajaja
electronica
exterminators
Car key locksmith mesa
Laptop repair in Pasadena
replacement trenchless
fuck google
他妈的谷歌
best gaming monitor
Storage Beds
Naturopath
vinyl decals
link wheel SEO
blat drewniany
sklejka dlh
Solo Ads in USA
casual club funciona
他妈的谷歌
Medical call center
this link
Removals Gloucester
Staircase Installation Renovation Durham NC
Web Design Dublin
viagra
dental implants
life insurance quotes
kids animation
ï»¿junk cars
golf course netting
driving range netting
Austin bookkeeper
ï»¿junk cars
modrzew syberyjski dlh
nursery rhymes
escort
Leander dentist
San Antonio roofing company
austin house painters
carpet cleaning Austin TX
Austin dog groomers
The Lost Ways
learn more
色情管
http://latest-game-codes.com
san antonio bail bonds
learn colors
http://latest-game-codes.com
sleep Apnoea Stirling
Legal Steroids
kids songs
Payday Loans
fishing face mask
Bad service
Bad service
diet plan weight loss
london tantric
london tantric
Play doh
mens nice shirts
Detroit Lions Hoodies
employment lawyers austin tx
local locksmith london
Kooora
private label rights
Minneapolis car service
inspirational quotes
PFA
Twin Cities limo
แก้วเซรามิค
Detroit Sports Blog
Michigan Wolverines
QWEQEWQE
Peppa pig
Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview
bearded dragon tips
break fix
10 animals
anime maker
ipod touch
ï»¿gambling
buy pheq
through my eyes
ï»¿binary options trading
vehicles for children
coupons code
ï»¿academia do importador
http://www.blingstation.com/jewelry/fashion?type=cuffs
regrow your hair naturally
gymnastics gym equipment
how to regrow hair
electrician
windows mobile
Michigan State Spartans Store
electrician
badass book
Peppa pig
eldoradohair
West Central Wireless usa
izmir escort
lowongan kerja terbaru
Escorts Copiapo
Playstation 4 help and tips
Escorts iquique
carsoft
健麗去眼袋
online reputation management expert
Los Angeles
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Business Intelligence
他妈的谷歌
penny auction script
escort toronto
best dating site toronto
Balloon Rides
Detroit Red Wings Store
http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/
roofing contractor
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
peppa pig
National Achievers Conference
kids animation
joma team kits
cranecrews.com
Free XXX Porn
inspirational words
porno.
сажать клубнику осенью
Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles
Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles
automotive repair reviews for humboldt county
RKN Global
online games
uab ost express
brazzers porno
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Comcast
mortgage broker Toronto
Anal Porn
nursery rhymes
asbestos removal barrie ontario
Detroit Red Wings
Fetish Porn
Free Amateur Porn
real gold chain
poker deposit 10000
womens safety
6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit
ï»¿Company Reviews
monsters
Shirl
learn colors
poker online
Olga Bargas
Orlando SEO
Fred Pyne
hacklink
tutorials
hma craigslist
codes coupons
Paul Okade
status pnrn
Play doh
Iran advertising agency
darmowe automaty do gier
Anaheim Teeth Cleaning
airport taxi service boston
indiegames
poker indonesia
best
fucoxanthin
intelligex
intellux
peppa pig finger family song
Water Drop Elegant Multicolor Earrings
supreme antler
domino poker 99
poodle dog breed information