Spoken-Word Artist of the Week: Sean “Mega” DesVignes

August 11, 2014
KinFolksQuartely.com– Sean Mega DesVignes,  is an Afro-Caribbean spoken-word artist and writer from Brooklyn, NY.  A former NYC Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador, he is the author of the upcoming chapbook, Take My Eyes To The Dry Cleaners. Carrying an extensive background in performance poetry, Sean is a two-time member of the NYC-LouderARTS Slam Team & former Grand Slam Champion of CUNY Brooklyn College. His literary honors include fellowships & scholarships from Cave Canem, Callaloo & the Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference. He is well-known for two spoken-word pieces in particular, “Mother” and “This is How I Challenge Diabetes to a Fight.” 

Follow Sean on Facebook and Twitter to support his mission and creative work.

 

