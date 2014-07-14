Spoken Word Artist of the Week: Suli Breaks

Suli Breaks is one of UK’s leading spoken word poets who has garnered millions of YouTube hits for his poignant vernacular and conscientious lyrics.

Successfully obtaining a Law degree from the University of Sheffield, a research university located in Yorkshire, England, Breaks drew inspiration from his dissatisfaction in the formal educational system’s distorted definition of “success.” The same dissatisfaction led him to focus on a career in poetry instead, using his realization as a message and wake-up call to others. According to Breaks in one piece titled “Why I Hate College but Love Education”, Breaks reminds college bound and college alumni viewers that your GPA, class rank and your area of study are college essentials; however, they do not define your potential for boundless greatness. Breaks cites the success stories of some of the greatest business and political figures who don’t have college degrees, as proof that such a reality exists and is obtainable. In another piece titled “R.I.P”, the poet also highlights the global issue and effect of senseless gun violence by uniquely expanding beyond the meaning of the three letter acronym.

Follow Suli Breaks on Facebook, Twitter and visit www.sulibreaks.com to learn more about his contributions as both a poet and rap genius. Enjoy.