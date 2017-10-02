disney150

Young Chicago Non-Profit Host International Social Change Film Festival in 3 States
Burf of a Nation Comes to Chicago
Q Saves the Sun, October 5, at Afriware Bookstore
Hip Hop Star Talib Kweli Comes to a City Winery Near You!
West Point Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years in Chicago!
TBTNews Presents the Rise of Technology and Innovation Symposium
Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners
Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa
Black Internet Shows Love for Goalden Chyld’s For the People Challenge
The First HBCU Tech Summit Comes to Morehouse
Home / National / News / Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa

Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa

National, News October 2, 2017 Off 28
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates the media on the deadly mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas. Police have identified the suspect as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Nevada. (Contributed photo/Las Vegas Sheriff's Department).
  • The shooter was identified as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old white male, Nevada resident
  • Shots were fired in an open-air concert crowd of roughly 22,000
  • Hundreds of bullets were discharged from an automatic weapon from the 32 floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel
  • The Gunman was found dead in the hotel room
  • The shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history since the Tulsa attack of 1921

According to various media outlets, Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, for reasons unknown committed a heinous acts of terrorism. So far, as least 50 people have died from his actions. More than 400 have been injured.

The incident happened around 10p, October 1.

According to authorities, he has no ties to either U.S. white supremacist or foreign terrorism. Lombardo said the police department had located a number of firearms in the room he occupied in the hotel. Officers will also be carrying out a search on Paddock’s residence in Mesquite, 90 miles northeast of the hotel.

Police are still revealing new information about what’s being called by most media outlet the most deadliest shooting in recent U.S. history of it’s kind, but we remember Tulsa, OK. In 1921, more than 300 people were killed when white, male U.S. citizens and police attacked Black people in the small town in an area known as Black Wall Street for it strong economic development.

Watch the report below from CNBC.

Las Vegas attack marks the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history from CNBC.

stg black pages ad square

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories