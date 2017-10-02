Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa

The shooter was identified as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old white male, Nevada resident

Shots were fired in an open-air concert crowd of roughly 22,000

Hundreds of bullets were discharged from an automatic weapon from the 32 floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel

The Gunman was found dead in the hotel room

The shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history since the Tulsa attack of 1921

According to various media outlets, Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, for reasons unknown committed a heinous acts of terrorism. So far, as least 50 people have died from his actions. More than 400 have been injured.

The incident happened around 10p, October 1.

According to authorities, he has no ties to either U.S. white supremacist or foreign terrorism. Lombardo said the police department had located a number of firearms in the room he occupied in the hotel. Officers will also be carrying out a search on Paddock’s residence in Mesquite, 90 miles northeast of the hotel.

Police are still revealing new information about what’s being called by most media outlet the most deadliest shooting in recent U.S. history of it’s kind, but we remember Tulsa, OK. In 1921, more than 300 people were killed when white, male U.S. citizens and police attacked Black people in the small town in an area known as Black Wall Street for it strong economic development.

Las Vegas attack marks the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history from CNBC.