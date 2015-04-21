Steve and Iqua Colson Return to Chicago for 40 Years in the Moment

Dushun Mosley, contributor

On Friday, April 24, 2015 from 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at the University of Chicago International House, 1414 E. 59th St., Grammy nominees Steve & Iqua Colson return to Chicago to present their “40 Years in the Moment” concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of the AACM.

The AACM is the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. Pianist and composer Adegoke Steve Colson along with his wife and vocalist Iqua Colson are early members of the influential music collective AACM.

Steve and Iqua have been touted as being at the vanguard of cutting-edge music. In “40 Years in the Moment,” they will team up with trumpeter Rasul Siddik from Paris, France. Rasul came out of St. Louis like Lester Bowie and moved to Chicago, later joining the AACM, too. Rasul was on the Colson’s first AACM concert.

In many ways, “40 Years in the Moment” will be a reunion concert that reconnects AACM members Adegoke Steve Colson (piano); Iqua Colson (vocals); Rasul Siddik (trumpet); Ernest Dawkins (saxophone); Darius Savage “Nicole Mitchell’s Black Earth” (Bass) and Dushun Mosley “Eight Bold Souls” (drums).

“40 Years in the Moment” has been described by the Jazztimes as, “…music of serious intent that draws you in with gaiety and swing and then hits you with more substance than you’d bargain for…Sharp ears, spot-on improvisational acumen and impeccable musical intelligence are the order of the day.”

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for VIP admission. To order tickets, click here.