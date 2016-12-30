Have You Got What It Takes To Be A Street Food Vendor?
Bring A Little Sugary Silky Body Scrub Into Your Life
Free Days’ Return to Field Museum for Illinois Residents Museum to Offer Free Basic Admission in the New Year
Who Not Us?: Black Couple Discusses Infertility
Min. Tony Muhammad Explains The Black Dollar Matter Challenge
Case’s Faves: Black-owned Vegan Lipstick
Dorothy Brown Presents Winter Coats to Varsity Football Team
Spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash on 47th Street Countdown with Soulful Sounds
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Black Owned Tax Company Expands to Chicago
Home / News / Have You Got What It Takes To Be A Street Food Vendor?

Have You Got What It Takes To Be A Street Food Vendor?

News December 30, 2016 Off 4
800px-streetfoodny

If you’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, the traditional economy has probably done a lot to sap your energy and enthusiasm. There’s so much that you want to do, but all of it requires money that you don’t have. It takes a lot of capital to start a business, as well as the right people with the right skills.

But there is a way around this problem: setting up your own street food business. Yes, there are costs – but these are often far lower than for other firms. Plus, as a street vendor, you’ve got a much higher probability of success than if you went into some other business venture.

So what questions should you be asking yourself before you get started?

Question #1: Can I Get Along With People?

As a street vendor, you’ll be exposed to all kinds of individuals. There will be the man rushing by your stall to grab breakfast before shooting off to the office early in the morning. And there will be the rowdy crowds of drunken women on hen nights, shouting, spilling their drinks and using vulgarities. As a street vendor, you’ve got to be prepared for all of this and have the temperament to deal with it. People will annoy you, but if you’re their trusted purveyor of food, they’ll come back, time and time again.

Question #2: Do You Want To Work Anti-Social Hours?

11413815505_f1cd449830_z

Street food vendors often have to work anti-social hours to get the business in, particularly on the weekends and in the evenings. You need to ask yourself, therefore, whether you’re ready to spend time away from your family to serve customers and work on your business. Most street food is a six or seven-days-a-week business, meaning that Monday night is probably going to be your only night off. Some people love to work with people all the time and push themselves, but do you?

thumbnail_image

 

Question #3: Do You Have What It Takes To Be A Shrewd Operator?

 

In the street food business, you’re directly responsible for the success of your business and the experience of your customers. If they can get a better experience elsewhere, they’ll leave your business in the dust and try somebody new.

6444787265_848fb46b8d_z

 

It’s a good idea, therefore, to think about how to get a leg up on the competition. Could you offer customers the option of using a credit card reader to make the buying experience more convenient? Could you do special offers on days you know your competition is particularly busy? Are there any “drunken specials” you could use to woo your more inebriated clientele?

 

Question #4: Are You A Tidy Person?

mexican_fast_street_food

 

Keeping your mobile food van or stall clean and tidy is essential for a couple of reasons. The first is that most of your customers will be skeptical of your food hygiene standards, so bits of old sausage all over the counter is going to put them off immediately. The other issue is food hygiene standards agencies coming and inspecting your kitchen. If they don’t like what they see, they’ll shut you down.

 

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Popular Interviews

thumbnail_image

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories