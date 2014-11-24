Study: Whites Prefer African Americans Over Blacks Label!

According to multiple articles I just read, a new study in the Journal Of Experimental Social Psychology suggests the two ethnic labels conjure up very different images.
According to theroot.com ethnic labels for people of color, such as African American and black, determine just how whites perceive them, according to a new study titled ‘A Rose by Any Other Name?: The Consequences of Subtyping ‘African-Americans’ from ‘Blacks,’ released in the January 2015 issue of the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.
Findings by a research team led by Emory University’s Erika Hall says that “the racial label ‘black’ evokes a mental representation of a person with lower socioeconomic status than the racial label ‘African-American.’ ”
“The content embedded in the black stereotype is generally more negative, and less warm and competent, than that in the African American stereotype,” the researchers write. “These different associations carry consequences for how whites perceive Americans of African descent who are labeled with either term.”
The researchers reached their conclusion after conducting a series of experiments. The first involved 106 white Americans, who were given a list of 75 traits, including “athletic,” “aggressive” and “bold,” and asked to choose the 10 they felt were most descriptive of a specific group of people they were randomly assigned to evaluate, the report says. “The stereotype content for blacks was significantly more negative than for African Americans,” the researchers write. “In contrast, the stereotype content for African Americans did not significantly differ in perceived negativity from that of whites.”
In the second experiment, about 110 whites were randomly assigned to view, and complete, a profile of a male Chicago resident who was identified as either black or African American. The participants decided that the black person’s income and education level were lower than that of the African American’s, the report notes, and were far more likely to think of African Americans as working in managerial positions.
As I read this and other related articles to this hotbed topic, I just simply reflect on the contradiction of people calling Blacks Niggers and Coons till this day even the labels towards Whites of Honkeys and Rednecks. Whites use Redneck as a term of endearment as many Blacks do with Nigga. Personally I think all of those terms are demeaning and distasteful.
A lot of people have died to be recognized as Black and not Nigger across the globe especially in this wonderful country of ours. It’s sometimes interesting to view others opinions on various topics dealing with us as a people.
In another experiment, 90 whites “expressed more negative emotions” toward a 29-year-old crime suspect when he was identified as black rather than as African American. The results suggest “the label black elicits more negative emotions than the label African-American,” the researchers write, “but African American does not elicit positive emotion.”
This will continue to be a great debate for a long time to come. No matter how we personally feel about the situation, this study has some interesting points to it. Stay Tuned!
