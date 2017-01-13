Illinois Residents Make Pledge to Go Sugarless on Wednesdays

Campaign serves as an initiative to promote healthier lifestyles

Chicago, IL — The American Heart Association, Senator Mattie Hunter from Illinois’ third district, and other Illinois legislators are spearheading an initiative to implement Sugarless Wednesday across the state – a campaign to develop healthier communities by changing the overall lifestyle of residents with one small change. This program will take place every Wednesday from January 4 through March 29 in 2017.

“African-American and Hispanic communities throughout the state of Illinois are suffering from tremendous health disparities due to the high intake of sugar in their diets,” said Hunter. “If we can implement a campaign to encourage everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle, even if it’s just for one day a week, the results will lead to an astounding increase in good health for our residents.”

Senator Hunter is introducing a resolution declaring every Wednesday in February 2017 as Sugarless Wednesday in Illinois. Those who participate will sign pledge cards stating, “I pledge to do my best to go sugarless.” However, sugarless does not mean sugar-free. Instead, it means no sugary drinks such as soda and artificial fruit juice and reducing the consumption of sugary desserts and snacks.

Noting that one 20 oz. soda contains more sugar than six glazed doughnuts, 18 cookies or two bags of chocolate candy, the American Heart Association is mobilizing communities across the state of Illinois to make incremental changes that lead to significant influence in their overall health.

Sugarless Sunday was the kickoff, and on December 18 more than 100 churches across the state of Illinois mobilized their congregation to make the pledge to go sugarless for one day. On this day, church communities raised awareness of the harmful effects of added sugar in their diets. The churches that participated represented more than 100,000 congregants across the state of Illinois with more than 60,000 members in the Chicagoland area, 20,000 in Rockford and more than 15,000 in East St. Louis.

“Sugarless Sunday and Sugarless Wednesday serve as a major step in the right direction,” said Bishop Larry D. Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit Church in Chicago. “This program is amazing and is well needed. Having suffered from heart problems, cancer, and ten surgeries, I understand the importance of good exercise and a healthy diet. I will do what it takes to help my community to do the same.”

“I’m so committed to this initiative that I’m challenging all churches and organizations across the state to see who can bring in the most pledges and participation,” said Pastor Charles Jenkins of Fellowship Baptist Church of Chicago. “I’m really pushing my congregation to make sure that Fellowship comes in at number one.”

“I’m very excited and ready to galvanize our parishioners to get on board,” said Pastor Paris Johnson of Northend Missionary Baptist Church in East St. Louis. “Sugarless Wednesdays is a great avenue to educate our congregation on the risks associated with a diet heavy in sugar, and we are on board regardless if it’s getting our members to sign pledge cards or making sure we provide healthy food at our church gatherings,” he continued. “As churches, we need to do more than offer religion, but make sure that our communities have healthy bodies because that ties into having a healthy spirit.”

Faith-based communities will continue to serve as the foundation for the movement, but community organizations, fraternities, sororities and health-based groups across the state are also involved.

Illinois residents can join the initiative or find more information at www.heart.org/onesmallchange. Churches and community organization that wish to join the challenge can also contact the campaign organizer, Sandra Robinson, at (312) 943-3330 or at [email protected]

About American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – two of the leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is one of the world’s oldest and largest voluntary organizations dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, visit www.heart.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.