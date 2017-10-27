“Tasered” Tackles Mental Health and the Justice System in Upcoming Stage Play

Chicago, IL- Tasered is a theatrical play about a brilliant young man who lost his life at the hands of the justice department. There are two terrorists in our city, the gangs and the police. 50,000 volts, 16 times. Tasered!

The play is directed by Antonio Polk, executively produced by Jacquie Coleman, written by James T. Alfred, and starring Byron Glenn Willis as Philip Coleman.

“Greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world”…”I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13.



Phillip Oliver Coleman was a successful young black man living in the city of Chicago, whose life initiative was to educate African Americans on hospice care and mental health. Did you know that African Americans have one of the highest rates of mental illness in the country, yet they are least likely to seek therapy?



Phillip Coleman knew the struggles of this crippling illness firsthand. He himself dealt with this disease on a day to day basis until it finally became too much. He lost it. His psyche shattered and his mother unwittingly received the backlash.

How much more can one man endure? Another black man that needed mental help but was let down by the very system that his father took an oath with to serve and protect.



Nowadays, the blue comes before the black and the badge before the bond.

Sta’ Phocused Productions INC. is the production company behind this extraordinary play. Lathea Smyles is the Producer of Tasered and also the President and Chief Creative Officer of Sta’ Phocused Productions.

Tasered will be performed live at the Reva and David Logan Performing Arts Center 915 E. 60th St. Chicago, IL 60637 on Friday, November 3rd, 2017 at 8:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at the University of Chicago site at the following address: ticketsweb.uchicago.edu/

Please enter “Tasered” in the search bar or contact the Box Office for ticket and parking information at 773-702-2787.

This performance is recommended for ages 16 and up.



Tickets: $35 General; $20 Students; $45 Premium Seating (Rows A-H)

Contact: Shevelle Patterson of Sta’ Phocused Productions Inc. at [email protected]