County Executives Address Tax Program at BOP BIZ Center

Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore (4th District) and two Cook County Planning & Development executives visited the BOP BIZ center January 27th to speak to more than 40 community members about the County’s economic development programs and the controversy beverage tax. The group assembled during the Revin Fellow Business Breakfast Network, hosted each Friday at the center. Fellow is the National Spokesperson for the United American Progress Association (UAPA).

“For every dollar a child spends on a soda, Pepsi takes ninety-five cents out of the community,” Moore said. “Pepsi has not been a good corporate partner for the Black community. I voted for the sugar tax because the beverage folks (Pepsi) put so much pressure on us, anyone would have folded. They put pressure on us to control our vote. If we don’t have your support, we don’t have no support.”

In a November 10th Chicago Tribune news story, Cook County Board President Tony Preckwinkle stated that raising the soda pop tax was needed to avoid cuts in public health and public safety.

Moore also pointed to a study presented to him by Chris Kennedy, who is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy. Moore said, “I was glad that I had this meeting with Chris Kennedy because it opened my eyes to how much money leaves our community and what we are left with to build our schools, streets, and roads; to educate our children and provide jobs. We do all of that on a nickel.”

Small businesses need to be informed of tax breaks for their growing business. Susan Campbell, Director for Cook County Department of Planning & Development and Sheryl Stewart Caldwell, an Economic Development Project Director under Campbell’s direction, spoke on how city residents with businesses can benefit from tax incentive programs. Campbell said, “If you own property in Chicago, go to the City of Chicago and ask for a document called the Consolidated Plan. That document details how money is spent on a project. We can’t contract directly with you, but we contract with the government in the towns where you own property.”

Cheryl Stewart Caldwell further explained to the crowd how their business can benefit from tax increment programs known as TIFS. “The key is to determine whether you are leasing a property or purchasing property. If the property is empty before you go in to purchase it; or whether it is industrial or commercial property, your business is eligible for tax exempt.”

Campbell appealed to the audience to support Black architects. She said, “I encourage you to work with Black architects. They have been struggling with the changing economy. We need to support our own.”

Community members including professional business executives, medical doctors, educators, and activists were present. The program offered a question and answer segment for members with tax concerns.

Nitra Sims Fears, Executive Director of the Greater Chatham Initiative, discussed the $254 million dollar retail wealth found within the surrounding communities of Avalon, Chatham, Greater Grand Crossing and Auburn Gresham. She stated that $50 million of the $254 million comes from the 79th and 87th Streets Corridors. According to Sims, these are some of the wealthiest communities in the United States. She said, “We have a wealth of assets and stakeholders who are doing important work. The challenge is we don’t have a big stakeholder like the University of Chicago. We have all the resources we need to move businesses forward, but our efforts are fragmented and they don’t hang together. My job is to listen to everything that is going on in the community and figure out how we are going to make it work.”

Please visit the BOP BIZ center at 642-44 E. 79th Street or email the center at bopbizcenter@gmail.com. The center can be reach by calling 773-891-5939.

-30-