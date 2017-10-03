TBTNews Presents the Rise of Technology and Innovation Symposium

TBTNews presents The Rise of Technology & Innovation Symposium. The theme for this quarter’s Tech Symposium is The Lack of Diversity & Inclusion in the Tech Industry. Come meet and listen to innovative thought leaders who’ve built platforms in the digital space–share their views on not only the importance of building wealth and influence within the Technology Revolution but also in the halls of major tech and social media companies.

The Tech Symposium will include panelists such as Jimmy Odom, Tenille Jackson, Adam Farmer, Brandin Stewart, George Powell, and Jinja Birkenbeuel. There are several other special invited guests yet to confirm. Also, Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush will deliver opening remarks expressing how important it is to embrace the tech industry and what he’s currently doing in D.C. to combat the digital divide. Dometi Pongo and Robin Robinson will be the facilitators for the much-anticipated gathering of technology experts.

Over the last ten years, more millionaires and billionaires have been created in the digital industry than in any other time in American history. Unfortunately, people of color and women have not been included in this billionaires, white boys club. There will be a series of rotating panel of experts who’ll be interviewed by award-winning media personalities.

This digital revolution is being brought to you by ComEd, GCM Grosvenor, Mariano’s, NBC-5 Chicago, MIDWEST GAP Enterprise, Chicago State University, TRUTH 4 Literacy, ThE TiTaNs, Next Generation Leadership Council (NGLC), One Black Chicago. – MG Media