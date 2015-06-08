Black Business Helps You Change Your Money Game with Good Credit
Teen Who Shot McKinney Pool Party Video Says Officer Actions Were "Uncalled For"

June 8, 2015
It’s the video shot that is being heard around the world. Brandon Brooks, the 15-year-old Texas teenager who shot the McKinney pool party video that went viral and has resulted in Corporal Eric Casebolt being placed on leave is now speaking out. He told KDAF the entire situation was, “uncalled for.”

Brooks said he was never targeted by the police like his Black friends were. “I was one of the only white people in the area when that was happening,” Brooks told KDAF. “You can see in part of the video where he tells us to sit down, and he kinda like skips over me and tells all my African-American friends to go sit down.”

“The cops showed up and the parents immediately started yelling, ‘you need more cops, there’s too many of them.’ And most of the kids weren’t even involved. It was a fight between a mom and girl, which had nothing to do with all the other kids that she apparently needed more cops for,” said Brooks.

Watch the interview below:

About the author 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

