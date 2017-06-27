Terri J. Vaughn, David Banner Unite to Produce New Comedy

UMC – Urban Movie Channel presents the exclusive premiere of #DigitalLivesMatter, a comedic film that teams up the hilarious social media kings, DC Young Fly (Wild ‘N Out, Almost Christmas) and Emmanuel Hudson (Ride Along, Wild ‘N Out), on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

When a disgruntled fan of a social media superstar hacks into his account and deletes his millions of followers, hilarious antics ensue in the journey to get them all back. Just how far will the hacker go to prove that followers are people too and #DigitalLivesMatter?

The directorial debut from Steve Harvey Show alum Terri J. Vaughn with David Banner and DC Young Fly serving as producers, the film also stars Ernestine Johnson, Navv Greene, and comedian Rodney Perry (Madea’s Big Happy Family) with a special appearance from Love and Hip Hop star, Stevie J. Available at www.umc.tv, UMC is the first premium subscription streaming service that showcases quality African American and urban entertainment across all genres from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

DC Young Fly is on top of the world with over 3 million Instagram followers, and his fame is growing with every post. However, when this social media influencer crosses the wrong computer geek, all hell breaks loose and DC wakes up to find all his followers are gone! Immediately, DC enlists the help of his best friend Theo (Emmanuel Hudson) to help him get his followers back.

Throughout the day, DC receives several direct messages from the mysterious hacker responsible for his dilemma, sending him on a variety of comical tasks that require him to do favors for his followers. With every hilarious occurrence, DC realizes the power of his social media influence and how that influence can be used to make an impact on the lives of real people.

Speaking on her directorial debut, Vaughn says, “What the movie Friday was for Compton and my generation, #DigitalLivesMatter is that for Atlanta and the new generation of millenials. We made this movie to showcase the talent based here in Atlanta. The film is produced by Atlanta based production companies, stars all Atlanta talent, is financed by an Atlantan, and has a completely Atlanta based crew. We are very proud of what we were able to bring to life. Many of the actors are new to acting, but have huge social media followings. We were careful to give their fans what they have grown to love about them and then some. There will be several break out stars here!”

Premiere Date: July 1, 2017

Rating: NR

Running Time: 1h 33m

Genre: Comedy

Director: Terri J. Vaughn

Writer: Cas Sigers- Beedles

Producers: Terri J. Vaughn, DC Young Fly, David Banner, Cas Sigers- Beedles, Rikki Hughes, Laron Walker, Bobby Patterson, Anwar Patterson