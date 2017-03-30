Khari B Invites Poets to Open Up for The Last Poets

The Historic Revolutionary Chicago Reunion of The Last Poets, April 28

Godfathers of Hip Hop to Perform at DuSable Museum

CHICAGO–The Original Last Poets will be performing in Chicago on Friday, April 28 at the DuSable Museum of African-American History located 740 East 56th Place in Chicago.

Produced by DSH ENTERTAINMENT, INC. in association with The A.D.H. Foundation, Inc. the world famous poets who are credited with being the “Godfathers” of Hip Hop will perform from 6:pm to 11pm. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the show starts at 7:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bit.ly/chitownpoetryseries . Follow the series at #chitownpoetryseries

“With their politically charged raps, taut rhythms, and dedication to raising African-American consciousness, the Last Poets almost single-handedly laid the groundwork for the emergence of hip-hop write Jason Ankeny.

The Last Poets (formed on May 19, 1968 ) will perform some of their recorded poems such as: “Jones Comin’ Down,” Just Because,” “This Is Madness,” “When The Revolution Comes,” “On The Subway,” etc.

Their first two albums, 1970’s self titled ‘The Last Poets’ (1970) ‘This is Madness’ (1971) was equally uncompromising and revolutionary non-conformist in terms of its political content, including open discussion of revolution, references to the situation in Vietnam. Several current artists have sampled their work including Common, Sevyn Streeter, and Notorious BIG.

This event will be hosted by Chicago performer Khari B who created a video inviting poets to submit a video for a chance to open for The Last Poets during their Chicago and Milwaukee events.

About DSH Entertainment

Our mission is to try and reach children while they are young and help them set goals and how to reach those goals before they become at risk and turn to crime. So we want to present them with alternatives to gang and criminal activities.