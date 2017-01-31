The Panama Canal, a Travel Destination that Holds Historical Significance

Several Nation of Islam members set sail on a 10-day spectacular Carnival Cruise, December 28-January 7th, to visit several Caribbean islands, which included a historical stop along the Panama Canal. As part of the cruise itinerary, the group also visited ports-of-call including Cartagena, Costa Rica, Cozumel, Grand Cayman Island and Limon.

James Muhammad, journalist and past editor of the Final Call newspaper were part of the group who took the Caribbean cruise to the Panama Canal as a learning experience. “For many members of the Nation of Islam, the Panama Canal has been a destination of interest due to the fact that the Honorable Elijah Muhammad mentions the Canal in our lessons. Anytime he mentions a particular geography, for me, there’s a significance in it that must be examined,” he said.

According to Wikipedia, the original Canal was constructed as a waterway to ship goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The Canal took more than 10 years (1903-1914) to build and when it was complete, the cost was more than $387 million dollars.

Muhammad further explained the overall importance of understanding the men who sacrificed their families and their lives to build the Canal. He said, “The Panama Canal is a man-made wonder but what’s most interesting is a significant amount of the labor was performed by Black men who also suffered discrimination and died as a result of either negligence or simply because whites were more concerned about the work getting done than they were about the lives and well-being of workers. I would also image that our people were responsible for many of the engineering feats — beyond just labor — many of which we are not aware of due to the hidden history.”

Other NOI members included Muhammad’s wife, Darlene, Ella-Campbell Muhammad and Saaudiah Muhammad. The trip was hosted and coordinated by Evolution Travel Agent owned by Campbell-Muhammad.

“It meant a lot to witness the Canal and the stages that you have to go through to get from one point to the other,” Muhammad said. “It took several hours so there was lots of time to reflect on what you were experiencing, especially if one had time to view the history of the Canal that was available as part of the cruise. The Canal has a significance to the people of the Caribbean in that it is also a major source of revenue, but I was very disappointed, and in fact somewhat horrified, when we saw the condition of the city of Colon and the Blacks there, given the money that the Canal generates. It is obvious that the resources were not being spent there. I didn’t consider the Canal part of the cruise as a “vacation” but a learning experience and a journey.”

Many nationalities assisted in constructing the Panama Canal, but the base labor of the Canal was built on the shoulders of Caribbean workers from Barbados and Jamaica. During its construction, more than 25,000 men lost their lives. Historical documents reveal that the most serious problem during the construction of the Canal was tropical disease, particularly malaria and yellow fever, whose methods of transmission were unknown at the time.

According to a Canal’s brochure, the Canal was part of an expansion project that began in 2007. The purpose of the expansion project was to add a third lane for the transit of bigger vessels, doubling the capacity of the canal. The cost of the expansion project was $5.25 billion, which was completed in June of 2016.