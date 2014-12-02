Think Like Garvey, Fight Like Malcolm and Teach Like Umar in Habitually Fly Apparel

Habitually Fly apparel is always on time when it comes to representing self love and consciousness. This black-owned and strictly online catalog drops a historical fact one shirt at a time.

Habitually Fly not only offers t-shirts, but there are also crewneck, hoodies, blouses and handbags available with sayings like “Young, Fly & Conscious,” “Assata Taught Me,” “Ali Taught Me,” and “Angela Taught Me.” Shirts and crewnecks come in adult and children sizes, which can be purchased at www.habituallyfly.com

For more information on ordering and special officers, follow Habitually Fly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.