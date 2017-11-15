2017 has been the breakthrough year for comedienne Tiffany Haddish. As a girl growing up in foster care, Tiffany has become one of Hollywood’s favorite since the release of the outrageous comedy, Girl’s Trip.

This past weekend, Haddish made history as the first black female comedian to host Saturday Night Live. She also became one of 12 black women who’ve hosted SNL, including Oprah, Janet Jackson, and Queen Latifah. In her opening monologue, Tiffany joked about being a child of color in foster care, how the internet is messing up her fashion game, Donald Trump’s hair, and a $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress she promises she will wear multiple times (despite what her stylist says).

Tiffany Haddish hosting for SNL is a breakthrough for black female comediennes everywhere. There hasn’t been a black comedienne in the mainstream spotlight in awhile, especially a woman. While some women of color have appeared in comedic roles on television and film, many of them haven’t gotten the same accolade and mainstream appeals as their male counterparts. Taking on this task, opened the door for other little black girls watching this, as Haddish put it.

She even mentions In Living Color in her monologue below!

Photo: E! Online