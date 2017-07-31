Just When You Think He Has Said It All; Trump Encourages Police Brutality

Donald Trump Encourages Police Brutality in Speech to Law Enforcement Officers

Officers in Crowd Laugh

Cops Are Pushing Back Against Trump’s Endorsement of Police Brutality

In a speech to law enforcement, Donald Trump promoted police brutality.

During his remarks in Brentwood, New York, a town that’s seen 17 MS-13 related murders in the last 18 months, Trump urged officers not to be gentle when handling suspects.

“When you see these towns and when you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, and I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’ Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over, like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head, I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’

(Trump wasn’t even the first to make the observation about cops protecting suspects’ heads—as Slate points out, it’s strikingly similar to an old Seinfeld bit. )

Though the comments played terrifyingly well with officers in the crowd, many of whom laughed and clapped, the local police department later tacitly disavowed Trump’s remarks via Twitter.

Even the largest police force in the country joined in.

READ: The NYPD has responded to Trump’s remarks encouraging police to rough up people they arrest. pic.twitter.com/9nMIkB3UTE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 29, 2017

Source. Esquire