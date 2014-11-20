Tuskegee University President Inspires Chicagoans

Publisher’s Note

Not only the spirit, but also the vision of Booker T. Washington is alive and well under the current leadership of Dr. Brian L. Johnson, the seventh President of Tuskegee University.

I was blessed to serve as the master of ceremonies for “Trusting the Tuskegee Tradition” 2014 Scholarship Luncheon held Nov. 8 hosted by The Chicago Tuskegee Club, Incorporated. Identifying both the “tradition and trajectory” of Tuskegee University, keynote Dr. Johnson spoke about the work and vision of Booker T. Washington coupled with his clear vision of the future that he often articulates via social media.

Dr. Brian Johnson gave an upbeat, inspiring speech that highlighted Booker T. Washington’s philosophy of hard work, education and mastery of a field of endeavor. Additionally, he handed out a document that included his five-year strategic priorities, initiatives and revenue generating opportunities.

Dr. Johnson, one of the younger presidents of Tuskegee University (the 1st Booker T. Washington was 25, the 3rd Dr. Fredrick D. Patterson, age 35, and the 4th Dr. Luther H. Foster was 40 at the start of his tenure) and more than likely one of the youngest at any institution of higher learning currently, highlighted his road to success: “I read, write, work and go home,” he said. He also discussed his passion for sharing the words of Booker T. Washington daily via email. In this digest, called The Washington Digest, Dr. Johnson offers his commentary which shows the relevance of Washington to today’s modern student.

“The Scholarship Luncheon surpassed my greatest expectations. Hosting Dr. Johnson the 7th President of Tuskegee University is a historical moment as the Chicago-Tuskegee Club, Incorporated is one of the oldest Alumni associations of Tuskegee University to have the honor of hosting Dr. Booker T. Washington to have the opportunity to continue this vein brings me great joy yet humbles me in tradition.

As a graduate of an HBCU, I was humbled to be asked to emcee this event. Indeed, Dr. Johnson’s talk had this proud 1993 Morehouse alumni declaring that he too was Tuskegee. Dr. Johnson asked the audience, “are you doing what Booker T. did? If you learn how to suffer, you’ll learn how to succeed!”

Additionally, as president, his job includes raising money for the school. Wanting to lead by example, his family donated $100,000 to Tuskegee.

During the luncheon, four people were recognized for their work in the community: Joseph Caldwell, founder of TailoRite Cleaners, Congressman Danny K. Davis, Steven Hall, VP of Business Development at Accion Chicago and Mark Harris, filmmaker.

Booker T. Washington was one of the most important Black men of the past 200 years. His life, work and vision lives on at Tuskegee and all of us should take time to study this man and support this institution.

Updated November 21 at 9:44a.