From Atlanta to Ferguson, Two Men Run 550 Miles For Mike Brown & For Justice

November 24, 2014
Ray Mills comforts Londrell Hall at Mike Brown’s memorial. CREDIT: CARIMAH TOWNES

Run For Justice

My Soul Cried _ #RunForJustice

A video posted by iMarc Media Group INC. (@londrelle) on

The short clip above shows Londrelle Hall, 28, and Ray Mills, 29, emotionally overwhelmed as they rest at the Mike Brown memorial in Ferguson, following their completion of a grueling 550 mile run from Atlanta, Georgia, to the site where the teen was murdered.

According to Think Progress, Hall, a Florida native, copes with personal issues through running, which is where the idea to Run For Justice came about. During an interview with Think Progress, he shared his thoughts about the murder of Brown and how Run for Justice finally jump started,

“The Mike Brown incident happened and I had a reason to run for not just my problems, but the problems of the world. I came to Ray with the idea of running to Ferguson to raise awareness of what’s going on here, and he was behind it 100 percent. In our society we get complacent and things come and go, like Trayvon…and Mike Brown, so I wanted to do something that was meaningful and kept an eye on Ferguson.”

adi-1444_banner_flash_20fps_300x250_03Hall met Mills, a 29-year-old originally from Atlanta, several years ago. They were reconnected earlier this year through a non-profit organization called Flawed Foundation, which partnered with Run for Justice and the two trained for a month before leaving Atlanta on November 3. In addition to running hundreds of miles in Brown’s memory, the duo also aimed to raise $1 million on GoFundMe.com, a crowd-funding website. They intend to donate every cent raised to Michael Brown’s family in Ferguson; the relatives of 22-year old John Crawford, who was killed in Ohio; and those of 29-year-old Charles Smith, who was shot and killed by police while handcuffed in Savannah, Georgia.Money will also go towards paying the bail and court fees of protesters who were arrested in Ferguson last August.

So far, they have raised $3, 410. 

This is the first of many trips that Hall and Mills plan to take to Ferguson, because both men are willing to help the community in any way they can.

“We want to come back after Thanksgiving routinely, as time goes on,” said MIlls. “After the media’s packed up and gone, the community [will] still have issues. We don’t want to forget that, so we have big plans for Run for Justice.”

Ultimately, Hall and Mills would like to see their project evolve into a community-based education program, offering afterschool and summer workshops with African American History, Arts, Critical Thinking, and Youth Empowerment courses aimed at youth minorities.

 

  This Run Is Only One Example Of What You Can Accomplish If You Step Out On Faith And Decide To Make A Change For Not Only You But The People Around You. _ We Are Closing In On 400 Miles And Even Though It Didn’t Get The National Coverage That I Thought It Would, I Pray We Reach At Least One Soul And Inspire Them On Many Levels. _ To Those That Have Been In Support Of This Since We Started More Than 2 Weeks Ago , We Thank You. This Is Only The Beginning , This Country Is In Need Of A Uprising, We Are Just Playing Our Part In Hopes That You a Will Decide To Do The Same. _ Understand When I Hashtag #TheWorldIsWatching I Don’t Mean People. I Mean Literally The World , Mother Nature. Collectively , We Live In A Cruel/ Violent , Self Centered , Power Driven World. I Believe It Takes Extreme Acts Of Selflessness And Solidarity To Balance Out All The Things We Take From The World. One Day She Will Self Destruct If All We Do It Take From Her And Not Give/ Speak Life Into Those Who Occupy It. _ Whatever Way You Are Inspired By This Movement I Pray You Take It With You Daily And Spread It To The World. She Needs It. _ #RunForJustice #TheWorldIsWatching #OpRevolution   A video posted by iMarc Media Group INC. (@londrelle) on

 

Victoria Joshua

