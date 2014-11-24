From Atlanta to Ferguson, Two Men Run 550 Miles For Mike Brown & For Justice

Run For Justice

My Soul Cried _ #RunForJustice A video posted by iMarc Media Group INC. (@londrelle) on Nov 11, 2014 at 3:48pm PST

The short clip above shows Londrelle Hall, 28, and Ray Mills, 29, emotionally overwhelmed as they rest at the Mike Brown memorial in Ferguson, following their completion of a grueling 550 mile run from Atlanta, Georgia, to the site where the teen was murdered.

According to Think Progress, Hall, a Florida native, copes with personal issues through running, which is where the idea to Run For Justice came about. During an interview with Think Progress, he shared his thoughts about the murder of Brown and how Run for Justice finally jump started,

“The Mike Brown incident happened and I had a reason to run for not just my problems, but the problems of the world. I came to Ray with the idea of running to Ferguson to raise awareness of what’s going on here, and he was behind it 100 percent. In our society we get complacent and things come and go, like Trayvon…and Mike Brown, so I wanted to do something that was meaningful and kept an eye on Ferguson.”

Hall met Mills, a 29-year-old originally from Atlanta, several years ago. They were reconnected earlier this year through a non-profit organization called Flawed Foundation, which partnered with Run for Justice and the two trained for a month before leaving Atlanta on November 3. In addition to running hundreds of miles in Brown’s memory, the duo also aimed to raise $1 million on GoFundMe.com, a crowd-funding website. They intend to donate every cent raised to Michael Brown’s family in Ferguson; the relatives of 22-year old John Crawford, who was killed in Ohio; and those of 29-year-old Charles Smith, who was shot and killed by police while handcuffed in Savannah, Georgia.Money will also go towards paying the bail and court fees of protesters who were arrested in Ferguson last August.

So far, they have raised $3, 410.

This is the first of many trips that Hall and Mills plan to take to Ferguson, because both men are willing to help the community in any way they can.

“We want to come back after Thanksgiving routinely, as time goes on,” said MIlls. “After the media’s packed up and gone, the community [will] still have issues. We don’t want to forget that, so we have big plans for Run for Justice.”

Ultimately, Hall and Mills would like to see their project evolve into a community-based education program, offering afterschool and summer workshops with African American History, Arts, Critical Thinking, and Youth Empowerment courses aimed at youth minorities.