Ugandan Celebrity Releases Daring T-Shirt Design for Africans in America

LOWELL, MA –We received some information about a new T-Shirt design by a Ugandan immigrant that we thought was interesting. Check it out: Red, White, Blue and Black: The Independence Day T-Shirt speaks for a new generation of African dignity in America. The powerful image of a black woman embedded in the red and blue swirl of an American flag demands a second look into the role black people have in America. This design calls for an affirmation of the traditional American value of liberty and justice for all.

“We are claiming something new,” says Robin Kisti, whose face is featured as the woman in the design, “an opportunity to create a new identity.” Robin, an immigrant celebrity, represents the Ugandan community who live in the diaspora. “We are taking a stand and demanding to be heard.” Robin uses the handle #theywillknowaboutus, as she calls “for Ugandan artists to be known,” demanding to find a spotlight for Ugandan talent.

But this is not an image for immigrants only. Monday was Juneteenth, an American holiday celebrating the end of slavery, and the beginning of freedom. In two weeks, July fourth will mark another holiday, celebrating the choice of the American colonies to claim their independence from their motherland, to start a new community under their own ruling. Now, as a new generation of Africans choose to cross the ocean to live in the United States, this design offers a blended outlook on race and the establishment of identity.

“I’m influencing this new generation’s confidence and self worth,” says Robin, “because back in the day as I was living as an immigrant I felt like I had no voice to even speak up. Im trying to influence the young black generation to take hold of opportunities they once thought were impossible to achieve. Right now I’m calling upon the youth to come behind me to find an outlet to be able to express. You can express so many things through arts. It’s not just about entertaining, it’s using the art form as a positive means to express and to bring about change. My campaign for New Generation is give back, get back. When you give with your whole heart, you get back in a form of blessing.”

A chance to have a noble generation is the aim of Robin’s non-profit charity, the New Generation Youth Group of Uganda. Through the organization, Robin is spearheading a drive for children’s toys and items to be gathered in the USA and donated to the Ugandan mothers and children. NGYG also partners with a local Ugandan school to volunteer Robin’s time as a dance performance instructor.

For more information on Robin please like her page at www.facebook.com/robinkisti. To buy a t-shirt, please visit www.cafepress.com/birunjiandbeau_buyafricanfashion To purchase a shirt for July fourth, this week is optimum to ensure delivery before the holiday.

For more information on Birunji and Beau, please visit www.facebook.com/birunjiandbeau.