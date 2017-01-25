National Black Museum Announces The Re-Launch of Urban Culturalism

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum formally announced the RE-LAUNCH OF URBAN CULTURALISM, a cultural movement begun at the museum in 1995; with the help of former first lady of the city of Chicago, Maggie Daley and Gallery 37. The Re-Launch, will kick off with a fundraising reception, followed by a two week exhibit engagement of Original Works of Art from Ancestry Moon Studios of Chicago, Illinois.

The Fundraising reception will take place Saturday January 28, 2017 from 4:00 To 8:00 p.m. at the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum 10406 S. Maryland Avenue in the Pullman National Monument (104th Street between Corliss & Maryland Avenue – behind Corliss High School) The Donation is $20.00. Click Culture is The Cure for ticket info

The Ancestry Moon is a rare occurrence at the museum with an exhibition of an outside collection. The striking collection, of original works of Art ALL from African American- South-Side Artist, some of whom are from the Pullman National Monument District will be in residence for a two week stay.

The exhibit is an opportunity to see Urban Culturalism at it best at the National A.. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum.

Join us at the opening reception, a fundraiser Saturday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. light refreshment included with admission/Donation. For tickets Click Culture is The Cure

For day and hours to view the exhibit visit www. PullmanPorterMuseum.com/Events