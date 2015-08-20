Using Lawsuits to Hurt Kids

By Kevin Chavous
Urban News Service
Within the last several years, new educational choice programs have been created by various state legislatures all over America. Yet and still, charter schools continue to grow and have over a million kids on waiting lists. At a time when far too many of our traditional public schools are not working well for kids, parents are demanding better options and lawmakers are aggressively creating them.
As these programs are being developed, however, a calculated, dangerous and destructive practice has emerged, and it is doing damage to our most vulnerable group of kids. Nearly each and every time a school choice bill passes – bills designed to give thousands of low-income kids access to better schools – various teachers unions and school boards immediately file lawsuits to stop these programs from being implemented. Fortunately, nearly each and every time these lawsuits are filed, they end up being losers. But they still keep coming.
Most recently, the North Carolina Supreme Court affirmed the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Program. For more information on this program, click here. Passed in 2013, the North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship Program offers scholarships for low-income children to attend the private school of their parents’ choice. Nearly 1,200 students participated in the program during the 2014-2015 school year, and more than 5,000 applications are pending. The union had sued to stop the program, but the court supported the program.
The same thing happened when school choice legislation was challenged in states like Alabama, Indiana and New Hampshire. Some states have had to beat back several challenges from the status quo over school choice legislation. School choice bills were successfully defended in Wisconsin (twice), Ohio (twice), Illinois (twice) and Arizona (four times!). All in all, there have been at least 26 challenges to school choice programs, of which four are currently pending. For detailed information on some of these cases, click here.
While the vast majority of the courts rule in favor of these programs, teachers unions and assorted school boards continue to clog up state courts with lawsuits filed to stop implementation of school choice programs designed to get low-income kids into quality private schools. As evidence of the diabolical nature of these lawsuits, the Oklahoma courts threw out a lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma School Boards Association that was suing parents for leaving their public schools to use the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship program, which allowed them to place their special needs children in schools that better fit their needs. That’s right, the school board sued parents who were seeking better schools for their special needs kids. It is the only time in which school choice opponents sued the families rather than the state.
Several years ago, on the eve of the hearing involving the union challenge of the Louisiana statewide voucher program, then 12-year-old Tyrell was the only student standing outside the Louisiana courthouse with parents rallying in support of the Louisiana Scholarship Program.
Tyrell had received an opportunity scholarship to attend a private school in Louisiana after spending many years attending a failing public school. When Tyrell found out about the lawsuit that threatened to kill the program that he benefitted so greatly from, he begged his mother to let him skip school to go to the courthouse.
“I had to come,” he said. “When I heard I might lose my scholarship, I got scared at the thought that I might have to go back to my old school, which would be horrible. I’ve been worrying about this so much, I can’t even sleep at night.”
He wanted to tell the judge how much that scholarship meant to him and his family and even if he could not speak, hoped the judge might be able to catch a glimpse of him. When the Louisiana court ultimately issued it’s ruling, it upheld the constitutionality of the program, though it invalidated the program’s funding mechanism set up by the state. Tyrell is still benefitting greatly from this scholarship.
But the most egregious example of unions using lawsuits to hurt kids is taking place in Florida. The Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program is the largest school choice program in the nation. Supported by both Republicans and Democrats alike, including the vast majority of the Black and Latino Caucuses, the program offers scholarships to nearly 80,000 economically disadvantaged students to attend a private school of their choice. The program is highly popular and has been an unquestioned success. Last year, the Florida Education Association, Florida School Board Association and others filed a lawsuit to end the program, 13 years after the entrenched program was started. Really??
The outcry against the union lawsuit in Florida has been fierce. Several members of the Black church including Rev. H. K. Mathews, a legendary civil rights leader and former colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King, have written strong editorials in support of the program. And former scholarship recipient and recent college graduate, Denisha Merriweather, has become the chief spokesperson for those fighting the lawsuit. Denisha has even debated union officials on Florida television over the merits of the lawsuit, which is still pending in Florida courts. See below to view video footage of Denisha imploring the teachers union to drop the lawsuit.
Sadly, the union leadership filing these lawsuits are not concerned about Denisha, Tyrell or the thousands like them who benefit from these newly enacted school choice programs. Their focus is on power, control and forcing parents to send their kids to whatever school the system decides they should go to, even if it isn’t the right fit for the child. And that is just plain wrong.
At some point, our nation’s deeds must match its’ rhetoric. If we are to truly put our kids first, we must speak out against the often frivolous and political litigation designed to harm the very kids we say we cherish. Using lawsuits to protect adult interests at our kids’ expense will always have the same result: they will ultimately hurt our kids.
Humm, Why as African Americans subject ourselves to putting up with the same situation every year. Public schools 20 to 25 years ago had African American involvement and taught us how to think “logically”. Most of us anyway. We have to get back to that and get involved locally with the school board council and in our community. We need to start by going from neighbor to neighbor cleaning up our streets and reaching out to programs that will help bring infrastructure and jobs to our community. Until we tackle the problem “economically”. We will “never” have a say in the overall genre of our existence.
This is a pic of my grandson that was taken by the state and he is not allowed visits from emediate family ? Why ? 313 912-2841 . haven’t seen or know where he is or who with… Yet you use his pic to promote what you’re about . try returning him to his family , instead of aiding with his kidnapping by the courts. Public school miseducated and misguide children and parents .we need to develop our own schools and asking your master for crumbs. government or god ? Who really going to help . BLACK PEOPLE GET OFF YOUR UNCONSCIOUS AWARENESS ,UNITE AND HELP YOURSELF ! THERE IS ‘ NO JUSTICE ITS , JUST US . BELIEVE IT.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs
cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb
cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4
2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt
http://www.vaporizerpens.org/
http://joopzy.com/index.php?a=profile&u=poppyslayto
Manifestation Miracle Review
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg
Doppler Color
webcam werk
guitar picks
groupon super bowl ad
Green SEO Writing
criminal defense attorney york
recycle clothes for cash
porno
fasting weight loss
esta
visit site
Gilberto Jenista
Best buy cell phone accessories
ecografe
curso de detetive
bikini
dr medora clinic
ramalan bintang
dog play pen
Brianna
Back links
book write
no deposit bonus
Sell SMTP
minneapolis internet marketing
apple shooter 2
click here
th8 war base
sacred 3 trainer
this one
meaning of names
loss of hair is called
i thought about this
stlpiky
my singing monsters trucchi
Descargar Musica
Simple Drawing For Kids
event planner singapore
antispam e.v.
juice cleanse singapore
android
hand water dispenser
Gretta
finding out more
Microcap Magazine
free porn
take home pay calculator
Terrie
Thai Porn
roasting pan zomboid
nail caddy organizer
Related Site
one year bullshit fraud investigations
InstallShield vs InstallAware
daily dog walker naples fl
pet sitter
diet pills that really work fast
thrive naturals forskolin reviews
pet sitter naples fl
neurocall.com
xxx comics
http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com
www.raspberry-ketones.org/
Sexdate
view more
clash royale builder
Fancub Den Haag
lose weight supplements
clash royale hack no survey
jet stupid
psychic source review
Obsession Phrases
The Lost Ways
pusatrombong.edublogs.org
chlamydia info
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Rosalia
Obsession Phrases Examples
facebook.guitarherobrokemyknee.com
this link
california psychics review
City professional dentists ST4 1BL
Medix College Reviews
game cheat apps download
schedule sms
cutegirlporn
Medix College Reviews
Kamagra
Liquid or Paste Filling Machine
riparazione iphone
riparazione iphone roma
baldness
seo package service
ï»¿edarling
ï»¿seo
spearguns
www.christiantshirts.co
pornmovielinks
mobile strike hack apk
alive home air purifier
ï»¿calinti icerik
google hack
cusco puno bus
Buy Beats Cheap
NBA Online Stream
ï»¿boligadvokater
schedule maker
class schedule maker
ï»¿boligadvokater
social media bots
edarling
Casino
this website
massage
Tess + Trish
passwords for brazzers
la viagra
nordstrom coupon code
Craig
san antonio bail bonds
professional resume services
write better resume
clash of clans hack
ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Data Recovery Services
hack para clash of clans
see
Data Recovery Services
here
inflatable sales
Data Recovery Services
neo2 software
Free WSET Course
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
Rafferty Pendery Scientology
jvzoo scam
Rafferty Pendery Scientologist
lenovo z41-z51 review
follar
vinyl windows replacement
garden designer
tapas shoreditch
tapas bluewater
garden designers
no credit check loans
romano's jewelers
link kürzen
professional moving company canada
vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company
richardson iphone repair
???????
ï»¿escortbayan
tantric massage
tantric massage
sms lån
prints vip
garden design london
استمتع بالعاب فلاش
liquid iv ft lauderdale
restaurants westfield london
Free Rugby Online
Property for sale in Tanzania
iv therapy day spa\/salon
nutricionista barcelona
hacklink
buy google cheat
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
gaming monitor
drjaydani
Removals Company Gloucester
https://www.neu.edu.tr/
Piece Of Heaven
ï»¿junk cars
escort
best umbrella reviews
san antonio bail bonds
Bad service
Bad service
http://latest-game-codes.com
Sexiest Bikini body
london tantric
nice t shirts
plr
love quotes
cars lagos
Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey
Hottest WAGs
kalici makyaj
kalici makyaj
ego cialis
ass fuck
ï»¿academia do importador
how to grow hair
ï»¿academia do importador
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Detroit Lions T-Shirts
escort service business
electrician
tao of badass video
Escort en iquique
Escort en Copiapo
ï»¿Sexchillan
Matthew Stafford Jersey
escort toronto
best dating site toronto
Viagra opinie
search engine optimisation
Detroit Lions Blog
Detroit Lions Blog
Promo Codes
Free XXX Porn
porno.
cisco
mortgage broker Toronto
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Teen XXX Porn
Free Amateur Porn
Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers
brazzers accounts free
ï»¿Company Reviews
porn
porn
ï»¿Company Reviews
Iona
ï»¿instagram porn
codes coupon
kasyno gry hazardowe
airport taxi service boston
Sex
poodle dog breed information