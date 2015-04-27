Violence Erupts in Baltimore After White People Confront Peaceful Black Protestors

Just Incase you forgot how #Baltimore looked when Ravens won the Super Bowl. #FreddieGray pic.twitter.com/C6qHH8KpBB
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) April 26, 2015
Thousands of protesters took to the streets Saturday in the largest Freddie Gray rally yet, and after hours of peaceful demonstrations, pockets of protesters smashed out police car windows and storefronts after they were provoked by suspected white supremacist sports spectators who were in the area for a baseball game. Racial tensions are already high over the death of an innocent,unarmed Black man named Freddie Gray.
Gray died April 19 after suffering a fatal spinal injury while in police custody. Authorities have not explained how or when Gray’s spine was injured. Police have said Gray should have received medical attention at the spot where he was arrested before he was put inside a police transport van handcuffed and without a seat belt, a violation of the department’s policy.
The protest Saturday over the death of Gray turned violent,and the mainstream media made a point to focus on the Black protestors who caused property damage. By they did failed to mention that the protestors were initially peaceful until they were antagonized by suspected white supremacists.
One person on Facebook who was allegedly part of the protests reported: “We were peaceful. We walked thru 3 miles of Baltimore’s worst neighborhood and nothing jumped off. Black non protesters were using their cars to block traffic. No police were there when we were in the hood, and no violence happened. Once we got downtown and the police were on every corner, the whites were calling us niggers, calling the white protestors nigger lovers, trying to plow us with their cars, and in turn they got drug out their cars and their cars were damaged. My son and I were pushed by white men. As I was about to taze em, a group of black men came up and handled them. Yet we are labeled as the animals. Yes it did turn chaotic but only after outsiders instigated. ”
It’s getting crazy out there in Baltimore…
Posted by Blak Prophetz on Sunday, April 26, 2015
with liberty and justice for…..some. #FreddieGray pic.twitter.com/wB789z1PnO
— Chris Rock (@ozchrisrock) April 27, 2015
Last Night in #Baltimore http://t.co/WJ0eTxoJA3 #FreddieGray pic.twitter.com/ucZFUq54YF — th anonymous (@ori_no_co) April 27, 2015
The media it not highlighting how Black youth and men are uniting across gang and religious lines to protest police brutality.
RT @sickflo100mad: @TalibKweli @justinwedes This should have made the front page ofThe #BaltimoreSun #FreddieGray pic.twitter.com/twK5MQVBtC
— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) April 26, 2015
S/O To The Mighty FOI from Mosques #6 & #4 For Holding It Down! #FreddieGray @deray @RMFinalCall @BrotherJesse pic.twitter.com/ffm9nxuMHh — Carlos Muhammad (@CarlosMuhammad1) April 26, 2015
RT @sickflo100mad: @TalibKweli @justinwedes This should have made the front page ofThe #BaltimoreSun #FreddieGray pic.twitter.com/twK5MQVBtC
— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) April 26, 2015
