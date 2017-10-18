Walgreens Expressions Challenge Encourages Teens to Enter Their Artistic Expression on Teen Issues

CHICAGO ––From October 1 through November 30, teens have the opportunity to enter the Walgreens Expressions Challenge in the form of creative writing, visual arts or multimedia submissions. Through their entries, students are encouraged to express their perspective on topics that affect their peer group while attempting to help other teens make healthy decisions for their future. Topics such as depression, bullying, sexting, teen pregnancy, self-esteem, suicide and domestic violence are among the featured art expressions by students in the past.

The Walgreens Expressions Challenge is a peer-to-peer based “healthy choice” awareness initiative for high school teens age 14-18. At the core of the Expressions Challenge is an incentive-based contest for teens to voice their opinion on critical life issues they face daily through creative writing, visual arts, and media arts. The Expressions Contest runs in the Chicago and St. Louis areas.

“It’s important that teens, such as myself, grow up knowing that our opinions and ideas are respected and mean something.” These are the words uttered by Ketandu Chiedu, a Chicago student at Walter Payton High School who is the first place creative writing recipient from the 2016 Walgreens Expressions Challenge. Her short story, “Consequences,” which illustrates a story about teen pregnancy, landed her on of the the top prizes in last year’s challenge.

The competition offers students the opportunity to win a $2000 1st place prize or a $1250 2nd place prize in each category. Participation also provides students with an opportunity to have their work publicly showcased through a traveling art show that visits schools and organizations across the metropolitan area. This art gallery showcase was recently used to launch the 2017 Walgreens Expressions Challenge Contest at an event created by and hosted by teens in the Chicagoland area. The 4UBYU (Four You By You) event featured 100 works of art, creative writing and multi-media work created by teens for the Walgreens Expressions Challenge.

“This challenge is important for students like me because it gives us an opportunity to share what we are passionate about through our creativity and talents,” said Javier Gutierrez, a student from Reavis High School in Burbank who won the 2016 first place prize for visual arts. “This challenge can teach any student that their voice matters in the world and they can use their talent and creativity to show that,” he continued. Gutierrez’s winning piece, “Rough Love,” conveyed the message of domestic violence as he encourages his peers to hear the stories of those who experience abuse and to not place blame on those who are abused.

“I believe that a challenge like this tells young people that there is no wrong way to express yourself,” said Jessica Foster a 2016 finalist from Percy L. Julian High School in Chicago who submitted a creative writing piece called, “I Can Fly” which touched on the topics of suicide and depression. “We all go through different struggles, and we all handle it differently. Why not take the stories from the table of our hearts and morph it into something that will be heard and understood?”