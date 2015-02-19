Want to Know if the Mayor is Giving Money to Your Alderman?

Chicago Forward, political action committee, is dishing out roughly half a million dollars to Alderman to help them win in Tuesday’s municipal election, according to DNAinfo.
The catch is that the PAC was launched last year by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and some say this money is to keep his most loyal supporters on the City Council in office to rubber stamp his initiatives.
Of the group receiving money, the Black city council members receiving the most are Deborah Graham of the 29th Ward has received nearly $48,000 and Howard Brookins Jr. of the 21st Ward a little more than $39,000.
According to DNAinfo:
Chicago Forward, which Emanuel created last year, is funding mailings, robocalls and online promotions for aldermen who have supported him — spending a total of $583,652 on 21 sitting aldermen, and another $32,350 on two candidates in open wards, according to mandatory state filings.
“It will make aldermen more beholden to the mayor and more fearful that he might oppose them in the next election,” said Dick Simpson, a political science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Formerly a reform-minded alderman in the City Council, Simpson is author of studies that declared the council a “rubber stamp” under Emanuel.
Simpson said the ultimate effect of the mayor’s financial support is aldermen will be “more resistant to vote against any of his measures.” He pointed out Emanuel has never lost a vote in his first term and has never had to exercise his veto power.
Does it really mean that these alderman will “rubber stamp” initiatives pushed by Mayor Rahm or not? Since they are all Democrats, is it wrong for them to take the money or is this just a bribe?
To see if you alderman received money, click here.
