Black Waste-Hauler Faces Financial Ruin Due to City Hall Discrimination

Chicago – Chicago’s premier minority-owned waste hauling company, Linda Construction (LCI), is on the verge of bankruptcy or worse due to what the company’s owners allege, in a recent federal court filing, that the City of Chicago in collusion with major white contracting firms,  “has a policy to discriminate against minority-owned contractors with intent to discriminate on the basis of race.”

LCI is solely owned by African-American couple Linda and Jesse McGee.  Their amended federal complaint (attached below) lists as defendants, the City of Chicago and its Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee along with major white contracting companies, Republic Services Procurement and Allied Waste Transportation.

In 2009, as part of its contract with the City for operation and maintenance of its recycling and recovery facilities, Republic Services agreed to assist minority-owned waste hauling companies in growing their businesses.

But according to Jesse McGee, instead of helping him, Republic Services and the City’s Procurement Officer “put every kind of obstacle you can imagine in our way.”   McGee adds, “They took my trucks, they forced me to spend three days in jail, and now they are trying to destroy the rest of my life. For what?  Because I wanted a fair and honest piece of the procurement pie?”

McGee has been ordered back to court next month. Meanwhile, he and his wife have vowed not to suffer in silence as they huddle with their legal team.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad

