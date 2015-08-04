County Executives Address Tax Program at BOP BIZ Center
The Panama Canal, a Travel Destination that Holds Historical Significance
Black-owned Seaway Bank Closes Forever
Watch: Why You Must Attend This Flip Dat Hood Crash Course
Soul Vegan Home to Celebration Honoring Life Long Garveyite
Fantastic: Financial Consultant Charles Evans Joins BopBiz Center
Have You Heard ‘I Am Enough’ From Lynn Solar?
BopBiz Center Open House This Week
Get Your Business Ahead Of The Rest With These Words Of Wisdom
Protecting Your Business: The Role That Everybody Has To Play!
Home / Entertainment / Watch Mr. Robinson Trailer

Watch Mr. Robinson Trailer

Entertainment August 4, 2015 393 103
mr-robinson

Starring Craig Robinson, Meagan Good, Brandon T. Jackson and Amandla Stenberg this sitcom follows rough around the edges musician Craig, who is adjusting to his new life as a music teacher in a big-city middle school where he encounters teacher politics and the temptations of single moms.  The show premiers Wednesday, August 5 at 9/8c on NBC.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

393 Comments

Popular Interviews

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
toure@beansouptimes.com
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories