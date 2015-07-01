TasteAd90

Watch Sounds of Blackness Release Black Lives Matter Single

This just might be the anthem for the call for justice in America. The International Grammy Award-winning Sounds of Blackness released a new single today, “Black Lives Matter: No Justice No Peace.”

The emotional, uplifting song is dedicated to the Charleston 9, Victor Ortega, Oscar Grant, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Kimani Gray and all the known an unknown victims of injustice who have been abused and suffered violence nationally and internationally, their press release announcing this single explained.
In honor of those victims and Black Music Month (June) The Sounds of Blackness is releasing the single and video “Black Lives Matter: No Justice No Peace!”

“That all people should reach higher and higher, No Justice, No Peace! Police brutality, harassment and discrimination, poverty, injustice, pain and humiliation we declare Black Lives Matter, cause all lives matter,” they sing on the new single.

The Sounds of Blackness singers are: David Billingsley, Salimah Bryant, Gabrielle Burton, Charles Cooley, Ashley Commodore, Joyce Davis, Bridget Dawkins, Robert Edwards, Lacie Lalliburton, Carrie Harrington, Sandra Harris, Angela Henderson, Jayn Higgins, Cynthia Johnson, Chreese Jones, Geoffrey Jones, Patrica Lacy, Darold McCray, Nneka Morgan, Juan Navarro, Blue Paige, Steve Pittman, Yulanda Rambo, Greg Sears, Cydni Shepard, Larry Sims, Aaron Keith Stewart, Andrea Tribitt, Tamika Wade, Jennifer Whitlock, Cher’e Williams, and Elecia Williams.

The Sounds of Blackness musicians are: David Billingsley, Daryl Boudreaux, Brandon Commodore, Gary Hines, Yohannes Tona, Juan Navarro, Larry Sims, Billy Steele, Louis Wilson, and David Wright III.

Follow Sounds of Blackness of Facebook and Twitter.

The single is available June 30, 2015 at iTunes, Amazon and online media outlets everywhere.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

