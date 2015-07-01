Watch Sounds of Blackness Release Black Lives Matter Single

This just might be the anthem for the call for justice in America. The International Grammy Award-winning Sounds of Blackness released a new single today, “Black Lives Matter: No Justice No Peace.”

The emotional, uplifting song is dedicated to the Charleston 9, Victor Ortega, Oscar Grant, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Kimani Gray and all the known an unknown victims of injustice who have been abused and suffered violence nationally and internationally, their press release announcing this single explained.



In honor of those victims and Black Music Month (June) The Sounds of Blackness is releasing the single and video “Black Lives Matter: No Justice No Peace!”