We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Coming to Rock Movie Theaters Soon!
Young Chicago Non-Profit Host International Social Change Film Festival in 3 States
Burf of a Nation Comes to Chicago
Q Saves the Sun, October 5, at Afriware Bookstore
Hip Hop Star Talib Kweli Comes to a City Winery Near You!
West Point Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years in Chicago!
TBTNews Presents the Rise of Technology and Innovation Symposium
Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners
Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa
Home / News / We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival

We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival

News October 6, 2017 Off 35
we mean business

Some say Black businesses in Chicago are dwindling. Many traditional ones that do not embrace the changing world of digital have for sure. Research guru, Ken Smikle of Target Market News and promoter, Merri Green of Black Women’s Expo have teamed to present a first-of-its-kind conference, We Mean Business Summit.

It takes place Friday, October 20 from 9 to 5 at the Hyatt Regency, 151 E. Wacker. The conference features over 20 speakers and panel discussions about the best business strategies from those who know. Participants include John Rogers, Cliff Rome, Jerald Gary, George Daniels, Jory Luster, Barbara Bates and a host of others. You can register at www.wemeanbusinesschicago.com or call 312 454-6100.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories