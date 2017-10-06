We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival

Some say Black businesses in Chicago are dwindling. Many traditional ones that do not embrace the changing world of digital have for sure. Research guru, Ken Smikle of Target Market News and promoter, Merri Green of Black Women’s Expo have teamed to present a first-of-its-kind conference, We Mean Business Summit.

It takes place Friday, October 20 from 9 to 5 at the Hyatt Regency, 151 E. Wacker. The conference features over 20 speakers and panel discussions about the best business strategies from those who know. Participants include John Rogers, Cliff Rome, Jerald Gary, George Daniels, Jory Luster, Barbara Bates and a host of others. You can register at www.wemeanbusinesschicago.com or call 312 454-6100.