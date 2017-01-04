Your Website Isn’t Transforming Your Business (But It Could)

Running a business can be a little bit of a headache in the modern world. You have to keep up with a world which seems to be changing and modernising almost exponentially. Technology, predominantly when it comes to the internet and the task of creating a successful company website, is where most businesses slip up. It’s often a mystery to many when they see business leaders in the industry succeeding time and time again, seemingly without tiring. Such goals are way out of your company’s reach, right? Well, maybe not.

You might have all the right ingredients for real success, but you’re just falling short of the perfect result. Maybe you’re missing one vital ingredient, or you’ve made one misstep when it comes to stirring the ingredients together. Most businesses are in your position, especially in the online world, when it comes to the fact that they’re successful, but not as successful as they want to be; or perhaps they’re just not as successful as some of their competitors who seem to offer exactly the same service.

If you’re in that position, it’s because you’re focusing on the wrong thing. It’s not just about the service – it’s about the online brand. Here is some advice for entrepreneurs who want to find that missing ingredient when it comes to creating the perfect business website.

A captivating home page is key.

This should be obvious, when you really think about it. Your website isn’t just a place for helpful content about the services or goods your company offers; it’s the promotional hub for your brand. It’s your virtual shop-front. Would you be able to entice customers in a retail store if the front windows were bland and uninviting? No. And it’s exactly the same in the online world.

A well-designed website can entirely transform your business, because you’ll be capturing the attention of potential buyers instantly. Look at the websites of the leaders in your industry. What are they doing differently to you? Most likely, they’ve opted for clear design and a nice layout over excessive content. There’s so much choice in the ever-growing online market that you need a hook; if your website isn’t interesting, there are plenty of others on which your potential clients could browse instead. This leads on to the next piece of advice.

A good design, along with good keywords, optimises your website in search rankings.

A successful website is one which customers can actually find. This, of course, depends on search engine results. Of course, given increasing competition, it’s very unlikely that the majority of businesses within your industry are going to get a chance to make it to the front page. If you want your company to be different, however, then you need to learn how to optimise your website for search engine results. Developers such as those from the magento agency can help you with good SEO practice in your business’ website if you’re unsure about how to achieve those results. Design is key, once again.

Remember, creating a successful website for your company is about understanding the online world of marketing, brand and selling. Just having a website isn’t enough anymore. Every business has a website. If you want to truly stand out and transform your business through the highly lucrative online market, then you need to learn to adapt your website to the current needs of consumers.