West Point Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years in Chicago!

One of Chicago’s most prominent churches on the South Side of Chicago turns 100!

This year is the 100th year of the ministry of West Point Missionary Baptist Church! West Point’s rich history will be celebrated with the theme “Journeying Toward a Century of God’s Grace and Faithfulness to God’s Church and Community: Isaiah 63:7.”

Several special programs and activities are planned to mark this significant milestone in West Point’s history. Pastor L. Bernard Jakes, Senior Pastor welcomes you to join West Point’s church family for an exciting centennial celebration of activities. The anniversary Sunday Service takes place on October 8th at 10 AM AT 3566 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, Illinois.

On November 10th, the church will host a Gala Banquet, at the Chateau Busche, at 6 PM. Tickets start at $60 and all tables seat 10 people.

For more info, contact West Point Missionary Baptist Church, and we hope to see you there!

