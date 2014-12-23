Tax Tip #6 – What’s Your Filing Status

Properly determining what your filing status is will predict what exemptions, deductions, and credits you (and/or spouse) will qualify for. Please keep in mind that under the Affordable Healthcare Act, if you purchased insurance under the government’s health care “Marketplace”, you must use the same filing status on your 2015 tax return (read Friday’s tax tip for detailed information on the Affordable Healthcare Act).
There are five Federal tax filing statuses:
- Single (unmarried or legally separated)
- Married Filing Jointly (MFJ)
- Married Filing Separately (MFS)
- Head of Household (HOH)
- Qualifying Widow(er) (also with Dependent Child)
If more than one filing status applies, you can choose the one that will give you the lowest tax.
What’s the Difference?
Single….it’s just YOU!!!
However, if you have a qualifying child or relative that you support, you might be able to file Head of Household.
Married….for tax purposes, you must be legally married as of December 31 of the tax year to file as married.
When legally separated or divorced from your spouse under a divorce or separate maintenance decree on the last day of the year, you are considered unmarried for the year.
Unmarried persons can file as either Single or Head of Household if you meet the requirements.
Now for you MARRIED folks!!
You have 2 choices. You can file as either:
- Married Filing Jointly (MFJ), meaning both persons income and deductions are combined on one tax return and both are responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the return.
- Generally, MFJ has more advantages, or more to the point, offers lower taxes.
- Married Filing Separately (MFS), where each person files a separate taxreturn, but are subject to limitations as to the credits and deductions available.
- MFS taxpayers are only responsible for their income and taxes (and not for a spouse), but may not be eligible to claim the following taxbenefits:
- Tuition and fees deduction
- Student loan interest deduction
- Tax-free exclusion of US bond interest
- Tax-free exclusion of Social Security Benefits
- Credit for the Elderly and Disabled
- Child and Dependent Care Credit
- Earned Income Credit
- Education Credits
Other drawbacks of Married Filing Separately:
- Taxpayers have a much lower income phase-out range for IRA deductions.
- Both spouses must claim the standard deduction, or both must itemize their deductions. One spouse cannot claim the standard deduction if the other is itemizing.
- This filing status generally pays the most tax of all the filing statuses.
NOTE: Married persons can use either filing status regardless of either person’s income level or lack of income. But both persons must file as either MFS or as MFJ.
REMEMBER…….The Premium Tax Credit
If you file your tax return using the filing status Single, Married Filing Jointly, Head of Household (including married individuals who qualify to use the Head of Household status) or Qualifying Widow/Widower, you may be eligible for the premium tax credit if you meet the other criteria (explained in Friday’s tax tip).
If you are married and you file your tax return using the filing status Married Filing Separately, you will not be eligible for the premium tax credit unless you meet the criteria of the Temporary Income Tax Regulations, which allows certain victims of domestic abuse and spousal abandonment to claim the premium tax credit using the Married Filing Separately filing status.
Still have questions, don’t hesitate to email me.
In the meantime, have a blessed & prosperous day.
Syreeta has been a business owner since 1999. She understands the trials, tribulations, and successes of owning a business and getting your “personal financial house” in order. I hold a MBA with a Concentration in Business Management, am a Certified Tax Preparer preparing to take the IRS Enrolled Agent competency exam, and a Notary Public. My objective is to provide my clients with the necessary resources to further their personal, business and economic goals, while promoting their entrepreneurial spirit. Contact her [email protected]
