White Supremacists Deadlier than Muslim Extremists

Instead of people walking thru airports looking side eye at Habib, they better be more concerned about Bubba, reveals a report by the New American Foundation.
Here’s another reason to join the Honorable Minister Farrakhan in Washington, D.C. October 10, 2015. #Justice or Else
The Washington-based research organization reviewed “terror” attacks on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001 and found that the biggest terror threat in the United States are white Americans that were associated with radical anti-government groups or white supremacists.
In fact, in the 14 years since it was reported that Al Qaeda attacked the New York and the Pentagon, white extremists have regularly executed smaller lethal assaults in the United States, often explain their motives in online manifestoes or social media rants, reported the New York Times.
The brutal, heinous killing of nine Black people in the recent Charleston church recently, with a heartless, white supremacist man charged with their murders, is the most recent example.
“Law enforcement agencies around the country have told us the threat from Muslim extremists is not as great as the threat from right-wing extremists,” said Dr. Kurzman, whose study is to be published by the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security and the Police Executive Research Forum.
To these savages, everyone is a target. Cases include attacks on Blacks, Latinos, Asians and police officers. Read more at New York Times.
