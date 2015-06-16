Black Inventor Creates New Necktie Tying Tool
TBM Shopping Network Features TBM Awards Black Restaurant Nominees
Video: All Eyez On Me (2017 Movie) – Official Trailer – Based on Tupac Shakur
Black Women’s Expo Announces Chicago Entertainment and Speaker Line-up
Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women
Black Excellence: Black Woman Helps Youth Soar Above the Clouds
Black Business Spotlight: U.S. Veteran Launches New Men’s Fashion Store
Business Tips: Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!
Khari B Invites Poets to Open Up for The Last Poets
Historical Video About the Made up Social Construct of Whiteness
Home / News / Will Intel’s New $125 Million Initiative Open Doors in Silicon Valley For Black People?

Will Intel’s New $125 Million Initiative Open Doors in Silicon Valley For Black People?

News June 16, 2015 471 54
333-6192E4B4-7355-4674-8688-B8091D10DD52

Intel also unveiled the fund’s first investments in four companies

During a media luncheon hosted by Rev. Jessel L. Jackson Sr, to discuss the upcoming Annual International Convention, he highlighted a USA Today report that Intel has formed a venture capital fund to invest $125 million in technology companies with diverse founders or executive teams.

It’s an effort to address a long time problem. Black people are huge consumers of technology, but very few are producers of technology. Today, Silicon Valley can point to an extremely small amount of  women, Black and other minorities that have been benefited from one of the world’s greatest wealth creation machines.

Stacy Adams 15% off Banner 300x250

According to USA Today:

“There has been a gross lack of attention and neglect,” said Lisa Lambert, who is managing the Diversity Equity Fund, which is part of Intel Capital, the company’s venture capital arm.

Venture capital firms run mostly by white and Asian men control the spigot of wealth in high tech. Big bets by venture capitalists can help a company mature from the larval stage into the next Facebook or Google. Yet a tiny fraction of startups led by women — and an even tinier fraction of startups led by African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans — have attracted venture capital dollars.

The culprit for this racial and gender gap in venture capital? Unconscious bias from people in positions of power who hire from their immediate circles rather than casting a wider net, Lambert says.

Gilliard & Sons

On their website, Intel Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment organization, announced June 9, the Intel Capital Diversity Fund, which will invest in technology startups run by women and underrepresented minorities.

They also unveiled were the fund’s first investments in four companies led by inspiring trailblazers. The largest of its kind, the fund totals approximately $125 million, and investments will cover a broad spectrum of innovative industries.

“We believe a diverse and inclusive workplace is fundamental to delivering business results,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. “Our goal with this new fund is to meaningfully support a technology startup workforce more reflective of society, and ultimately to benefit Intel and the broader economy through its success.”

This news follows the January announcement of Intel’s Diversity in Technology initiative, designed to encourage more diversity at Intel and within the technology industry at large. Intel has declared its intent to achieve full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in its U.S. workforce by 2020.

“We are proud to take a leading role toward broader participation in technology entrepreneurship and employment,” said Lambert. “With this new fund, Intel Capital is committed to investing in the best talent from a myriad of backgrounds to cultivate innovations that serve the needs of a diverse public.”

Only 15 percent of venture capital-funded companies in the United States have a woman on the executive team, according to a recent Babson College report, and companies with a woman CEO receive only three percent of total venture capital dollars.

Furthermore, less than one percent of the founders of Silicon Valley companies are Black American or Latino; nearly 100 percent of funded founders are white or Asian, according to venture capital database CB Insights.

The Intel Capital Diversity Fund launches with investments in four companies, which will gain access to Intel Capital’s business development programs, global network, technology expertise and brand capital.

  • Brit + Co* (San Francisco) unlocks creativity by educating, inspiring and supporting women and girls. A media and e-commerce platform, its online classes and all-in-one kits let makers learn everything from calligraphy to building gadgets with Intel Galileo boards.
  • CareCloud* (Miami) is the leading provider of cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR), and medical billing software and services for medical groups. Intel and CareCloud have jointly authored a whitepaper on cloud computing in healthcare.
  • Mark One* (San Francisco) uses the Intel® Curie™ hardware module to create a smart cup that automatically recognizes any beverage its user pours into it, displays its nutritional content, and syncs all drinking habits to the user’s smartphone.
  • Venafi* (Salt Lake City) is the Immune System for the Internet™. Venafi protects the foundational element of all cybersecurity—cryptographic keys and digital certificates—so they can’t be misused. Venafi constantly assesses which keys and certificates are trusted, protects those that should be trusted, and fixes or blocks those that are not. With Venafi’s key and certificate security solution, Intel can continue to bring market-leading security and datacenter technology to market.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

471 Comments

  77. Pingback

    go

diamonds

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories