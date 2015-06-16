Will Intel’s New $125 Million Initiative Open Doors in Silicon Valley For Black People?

Intel also unveiled the fund’s first investments in four companies

During a media luncheon hosted by Rev. Jessel L. Jackson Sr, to discuss the upcoming Annual International Convention, he highlighted a USA Today report that Intel has formed a venture capital fund to invest $125 million in technology companies with diverse founders or executive teams.

It’s an effort to address a long time problem. Black people are huge consumers of technology, but very few are producers of technology. Today, Silicon Valley can point to an extremely small amount of women, Black and other minorities that have been benefited from one of the world’s greatest wealth creation machines.

According to USA Today:

“There has been a gross lack of attention and neglect,” said Lisa Lambert, who is managing the Diversity Equity Fund, which is part of Intel Capital, the company’s venture capital arm.

Venture capital firms run mostly by white and Asian men control the spigot of wealth in high tech. Big bets by venture capitalists can help a company mature from the larval stage into the next Facebook or Google. Yet a tiny fraction of startups led by women — and an even tinier fraction of startups led by African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans — have attracted venture capital dollars.

The culprit for this racial and gender gap in venture capital? Unconscious bias from people in positions of power who hire from their immediate circles rather than casting a wider net, Lambert says.

On their website, Intel Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment organization, announced June 9, the Intel Capital Diversity Fund, which will invest in technology startups run by women and underrepresented minorities.

They also unveiled were the fund’s first investments in four companies led by inspiring trailblazers. The largest of its kind, the fund totals approximately $125 million, and investments will cover a broad spectrum of innovative industries.

“We believe a diverse and inclusive workplace is fundamental to delivering business results,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. “Our goal with this new fund is to meaningfully support a technology startup workforce more reflective of society, and ultimately to benefit Intel and the broader economy through its success.”

This news follows the January announcement of Intel’s Diversity in Technology initiative, designed to encourage more diversity at Intel and within the technology industry at large. Intel has declared its intent to achieve full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in its U.S. workforce by 2020.

“We are proud to take a leading role toward broader participation in technology entrepreneurship and employment,” said Lambert. “With this new fund, Intel Capital is committed to investing in the best talent from a myriad of backgrounds to cultivate innovations that serve the needs of a diverse public.”

Only 15 percent of venture capital-funded companies in the United States have a woman on the executive team, according to a recent Babson College report, and companies with a woman CEO receive only three percent of total venture capital dollars.

Furthermore, less than one percent of the founders of Silicon Valley companies are Black American or Latino; nearly 100 percent of funded founders are white or Asian, according to venture capital database CB Insights.

The Intel Capital Diversity Fund launches with investments in four companies, which will gain access to Intel Capital’s business development programs, global network, technology expertise and brand capital.