Congressman Danny Davis Among Growing Number of Supporters for Dr. Willie Wilson for Mayor

By Chinta Strausberg
Just a few days after filing 47,000 signatures to run for mayor of Chicago, businessman/philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson held a strategy meeting at the Chicago Baptist Institute International where Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and others pledged their full support for his candidacy.
Saying he initially supported Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd) then Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, whom he has known since activist Rudy Lozano was killed, who was his “next guy,” Rep. Davis announced his firm support for Dr. Wilson’s campaign. “I’m here because of Willie Wilson. If somebody else” were running, Davis said he probably wouldn’t be there.
“To me, politics is as serious as cancer,” Davis told more than 200 black ministers. “It’s the lifeblood of a people. I don’t play with it. I don’t play about it. I don’t shuck and jive in terms of what my positions are and why they are. I study politics like some preachers study the bible,” said Davis. “I’ve been elected for 35-years.” He said West Side political guru Richard Barnett led his campaign in 1979. “All the prognosticators said it wouldn’t happen because I ran as an independent.”
Davis ran for alderman and won. He credited Barnett with helping to elect more black judges than anyone in Chicago’s history.
“I’m not playing when I come to support Dr. Willie Wilson. I don’t have any need to play,” he said. “I’ve got a feeling that we can be successful.”
Richard Wooten, a Chicago policeman who attended that meeting, said, “I think Dr. Willie Wilson is a great qualified individual to be mayor of Chicago and as much support as we can give him, we’ll be there.”
On Monday, December 8, 2014, at 9:30 a.m., Wilson, 66, is holding a meeting at Life Center Church, 5500 South Indiana, where he will film 30-second commercials with different people who have embraced his campaign. It is the same time and hour that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner will be at the same church thanking voters for electing him, according to Wilson.
He also announced that Richard Barnett will be his campaign manager and Tracey Alston, who heads The Danielle Ashley Group, will be his public relations director. “She was with Vice President Al Gore,” said Wilson. Alston said she began with WBEE radio and that former WGN radio reporter/press secretary to Mayor Richard M. Daley Avis LaVelle is her mentor but her proudest moment was when she did PR for the Democratic National Committee.
Referring to Wilson’s mayoral campaign, Alston said, “This is a community driven campaign. This is our time. If you are ready to go, we are ready to go.”
Wilson also announced his campaign coordinator will be Rev. Dr. R.L. Patterson, president of the Baptist Pastor’s Conference of Chicago & Vicinity. Others present in support of Wilson’s bid for mayor were: Rikki Jones, president of the Cook County Democratic Women organization, Rev. Dr. Stephen J. Thurston, pastor of the New Covenant MBC and president of the National Baptist Convention of America, Rev. Greg Seal Livingston, founder and president of Uplift, Inc., Rev. Douglas Mayo, former Illinois Senator Rickey Hendon, Spencer Leak, Sr., head of the Leak and Sons Funeral Home, and many others.
Livingston said, “We have a movement. Dr. Wilson cannot be bought. They can’t afford him…. He is not just a black candidate. God has blessed this man. He has a track record of giving. He did not close 50 schools…. We have a chance to change Chicago. When Dr. Wilson announced his candidacy, the fifth floor was shaking…. The black vote has always been taken for granted…. People treat us like slaves to the Democratic Party. They gave blacks Budweiser and a pork chop sandwich” to get their vote. Livingston added, “This is going to be a movement.”
Wilson said when he looks at city government, “I don’t see enough reflection…enough make up of the whole city.” He said more diversity is needed.
A goal was set to raise $5,000 at that meeting. Wilson said he would be holding fundraisers in the near future. If elected, Wilson said he would use his salary to give to his favorite churches. He already gives his Social Security check away every month.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Manifestation Miracle Review
webcam model
guitar picks
how to get free netflix 2016
groupon getaways
opensky.com
greenwriting
recycle clothes for cash
benefit of raspberry ketones
porno
esta
Lizzie
ecograf portabil
Best buy cell phone accessories
curso de detetive profissional
paintless dent repair training
swimwear
ramalan bintang pisces
dog play pen
league of legends clothes
Alethea Ellicott
High pr links
minneapolis web design
ebay deals sunday
apple shooter games
my latest blog post
scissoring lesbians app
th8 war base layout
sacred 3 trainer
online auction
early sign of diabetes
celebrity popular baby names
dr oz face serum
dig this
tenerife blog
movietube
italian boys names
Onie
check these guys out
boom beach hack no survey
free porn
hungry shark evolution hack
my singing monsters unlimited diamonds
boom beach diamonds
Descargar Mp3
guitar picks
Simple Drawing For Kids
corporate training in singapore
sound equipment rental singapore
kids party planner
malaga agencia de publicidad
app
5 gallons bottle pump
blogging tips
Mahalia
naples dog boarding
lovetts lovin pet and home care
designers in London
Microcap
monthly salary calculator
Personal GPS Tracker
garcinia cambogia ultra premium ship number
how to make money online from home
Travel guide blog
online marketing
Gita
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
Cash 4 Clothes
serviporno
hcg injections
punta cana y la romana paquetes
tenerife property
al3ab
http://finddrugtreatment.in?fo
landscape design Canberra
Cherelle
try Me
Cleaning Quoets
australias most unreliable bank
party light hire brisbane
cat kennel
Judge Porteous Impeachment Trial Day 1 Robert G Creely
mobile strike hack
free messenger guide
netflix account activation code
howrse hack
evitar
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Mesh Shorts
all natural sleep aides
scalper ea
chwilï¿½wki przez internet
Manhattan Home Design Reviews
dog walker in naples
Mei
Startups Companies
3b-Gy6 150 air filter
SILVER SPRING apartment cleaning
keepyourhair.cba.pl
pull up banners
dog sitting naples
crossfit
InstallShield 2015
porno
Clicks
100K Factory Ultra Edition Review
essential oil usage
seo in austin
Body Shop Brooklyn
cat sitter in naples
Austin Texas SEO Services
Dr. Annette Fuchs
Crop circle
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Lashawn
dog sitter naples fl
formation anglais dif paris
learn german articles
neuken
marquetry pictures
Web Site
socks5 proxies list
Future Electronics Montreal
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/junk-removal-united-kingdom_woodside-croydon-se25.html
Lace Dresses
Phenq Weight Loss
ADO Fans
clash royale tricks
dugulaselharitasugyelet
bitcoin hardware
McAfee Account Login
porno
Digital Media
psychic source review
jet stupid
Obsession Phrases Examples
no credit check loans
http://kincirtambak.webs.com/
Obsession Phrases Review
Tianna
free psychic reading online
Miami lawn service
californiapsychics.com reviews
quoras
oferta: trwale prostowanie wlosow - klimczak hair designers
Instant Hair Straightener
android game cheat no root
silvercartoon.adultcafe.pw
matcha green tea powder
Singorama
app development
articlebuilder
http://goo.gl/owh1zm
best air purifier for pets
Excel Expert
Star signs
graphic designer
venta y alquiler chalet adosados rincon de la victoria
My radio app
Tableau Consultant
rialudi
austin limousine service
zootopia 2016
film online 2016 free ua ru kz
Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,
Coachella
webcamsex
IT Support Gainesville FL
relationship products
reddit bot
Pneumatic Riveting Tool
this website
prom dress
ways to make money at home
brazzers porn
Bedside Lamps
keyword snatcher
Geico Claims
hack para clash of clans
northern virginia real estate
hack para clash of clans
vitamine a zuur
learn more here
water slide jumpers for sale
Discover More
Time Tracking App
Time Clocks
Non Profits Credit Card Processing
лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы
Free WSET Course
lenovo ideapad 100 review
Managed IT Services Gainesville FL
web hosting provider
More Info
Virgin Adult Toys
Online apotheek
windows replacement
we buy houses
Skimpy one piece
discounted residential properties
Cleaners in Cambridge
Banheiras
Rugby Online Stream
Rechnungsvorlage
Removals Gloucestershire
agen tbsbet terbaik
abundance
painting service in Watertown
prints vip
jykfqy abkmvs cvjnhtnm ,tp htubcnhfwbb
Convoy App
avast keygen
iv therapy day
calvert county homes for sale
Kurma
Visite o blog
canada us tax planning
Braun Series 7 799cc
liquid iv ft lauderdale
hotmail
itunes充值
Cancun airport transportation
Business articles
pc games
auto locksmith miami
stickers
blat drewniany
backup
Roll up banner stands
sklejka
Play doh
ice cream
Honest Review 2016
indianapolis cars sale
Custom Google Cardboard
Text messaging service
look here
film
Lake Oswego Carpet Cleaning
Bottle Labelling Machine
truck
website value
Comment devenir riche
kantï¿½wka
quickbooks online support
helou zis me
clic here
Austin carpet cleaning
landscape design austin
dog grooming Austin TX
coloring
Diabetes Destroyer
samsonite carry on luggage
coloring book
The Lost Ways Review
mini speaker
detroit pistons andre drummond
Evelynn
SEO
Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt
coloring
austin employment lawyer
gymnastics landing mats used
Lawn care
cakes sarasota
police car
xtreme
dubai properties for sale
Flipkart coupons
Detroit Red Wings Apparel
hair growth for men
visit site
pintu wpc Duma
operations
Bull mobile france
executive talent
eldoradohair
Ver Peliculas online gratis
refrigerator repair killeen
lowongan kerja terbaru
drip coffee maker
Real Estate Logo Design
coloring pages
HDKINOONLINE
creating abundance
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Detroit Red Wings Store
buy whitening products
hasil bola
viagra gdzie kupiï¿½
Detroit Lions Blog
Detroit Red Wings Store
kids animation
How to make money online
Musica gospel
Discount Code
Free XXX Porn
Free XXX Porn
MILF Porn
porno
Five little monkeys jumping on the bed
Kamagra
kids animation
ants removal
Grand Theft Auto
centrosa garden
Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
nursery rhymes
Xbox One
Storm Bowling Balls
ทำตา2ชั้น
Detroit SEO
coloring
Bobbi
pnr status
hqporn2016
best vpn for craigslist
Paul Okade
הכרויות חינם
Anaheim Teeth Cleaning
commentaryvideogames
Sports Massage Shirley
watch tv shows
kids animation
Graceful Glass Stud Earrings
construction
giá trần nhôm
dubbed anime
arkadasarayanbayanlar