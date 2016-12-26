Dorothy Brown Presents Winter Coats to Varsity Football Team

Who Not Us?: Black Couple Discusses Infertility
winter coats

On Dec. 22, 2016, Hon. Dorothy Brown, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, and members of her staff delivered more than 200 coats to Chicago Vocational Career Academy (CVS), 2100 E. 87th St., culminating a Winter Coat Drive created to benefit the school’s Varsity Football Team and other students.

Upon learning that several CVS football players were not coming to school during recent blistering cold days because they did not have warm, winter coats, Clerk Brown launched an office-wide winter coat drive.

“It saddened me to know that there are children who cannot go to school because they lack the necessary clothing to protect themselves during these harsh winter months in Chicago,” Clerk Brown said. “I want to help the Chicago Vocational school football team members and other students be warm and well this winter, and my Office was eager to join in this effort.”

Employees from throughout the Clerk’s Office contributed new and gently used coats as well as hats and gloves. Clerk Brown and members of her staff presented the winter clothing items to Chicago Vocational High School during a program held in the school’s Cavaliers Café.

Chicago Vocational Principal Douglas Maclin, Coach Larry Williams, members of the Cavaliers varsity football team, other students and faculty accepted the donations during a heartfelt and joyous reception.

“We are very happy to be able to give the gift of warmth this holiday season,” Clerk Brown said. “I appreciate the generosity of the Clerk’s Office employees who joined in this important contribution to our children’s health and wellbeing.”

