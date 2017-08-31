New Orleans Gators Sign WNBA Star Lisa Leslie to Coach Mixed Gender Pro League

Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, three-time WNBA MVP and a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, has signed on as head coach of The New Orleans Gators professional basketball team. Per GMGB policy, contract details were not disclosed. Leslie followed her career at the University of Southern California with eight WNBA All-Star selections and two WNBA championships over the course of eleven seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Team owner Percy Miller says, “Coach Leslie’s expertise, history and knowledge of the game will create a championship atmosphere for our team. We are excited and blessed to have her join our family, The New Orleans Gators. GMGB is a professional co-ed basketball league and Lisa Leslie is no stranger to playing against guys earlier in her career. She started off playing guys from the streets to the pros. I had a chance to experience her hard work and competitiveness first-hand. I played her during the Summer of my pro career. She’s smart, she knows basketball and she’s a beast on the court. That’s the kind of spirit we need in our Gators organization.”

Lisa Leslie stated, “I’m proud to be the coach, the face of this team and organization. I love that this league stands for equality and giving back. Can’t wait until September 23rd so the world can witness history as we put some of the best pro co-ed talent on the same court at one time in Las Vegas.”

For more information, go to www.NewOrleansGators.com or www.GlobalMixedGenderBasketball.com