BeanSoup_600x200_Motown_1

Chicago’s Black Media Owners Flex Muscle
Dad Leads Family to Launch Black-Owned, All Natural Potato Chip Company
Classic Hip-Hop Lives Presents An Evening with EPMD in Chicago
New Orleans Gators Sign WNBA Star Lisa Leslie to Coach Mixed Gender Pro League
Master P’s Basketball League Signs Ron Artest
Foodies Looking forward to Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest
MOBE Makes A Triumphant Return with Atlanta Relaunch
New South Side Community and Economic Development Organization Announces Founding Board
Can A Black Girl Win Marvel Studio’s Thor: Ragnarok Superpower of STEM Challenge?
New Music: Social Rapper Lupe Fiasco Reminds Us What is Made In the USA
Home / News / New Orleans Gators Sign WNBA Star Lisa Leslie to Coach Mixed Gender Pro League

New Orleans Gators Sign WNBA Star Lisa Leslie to Coach Mixed Gender Pro League

News August 31, 2017 Off 107
unnamed-16

Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, three-time WNBA MVP and a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, has signed on as head coach of The New Orleans Gators professional basketball team. Per GMGB policy, contract details were not disclosed. Leslie followed her career at the University of Southern California with eight WNBA All-Star selections and two WNBA championships over the course of eleven seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Team owner Percy Miller says, “Coach Leslie’s expertise, history and knowledge of the game will create a championship atmosphere for our team. We are excited and blessed to have her join our family, The New Orleans Gators. GMGB is a professional co-ed basketball league and Lisa Leslie is no stranger to playing against guys earlier in her career. She started off playing guys from the streets to the pros. I had a chance to experience her hard work and competitiveness first-hand. I played her during the Summer of my pro career. She’s smart, she knows basketball and she’s a beast on the court. That’s the kind of spirit we need in our Gators organization.”

Lisa Leslie stated, “I’m proud to be the coach, the face of this team and organization. I love that this league stands for equality and giving back. Can’t wait until September 23rd so the world can witness history as we put some of the best pro co-ed talent on the same court at one time in Las Vegas.”

For more information, go to www.NewOrleansGators.com or www.GlobalMixedGenderBasketball.com

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories