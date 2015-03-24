Black Business Helps You Change Your Money Game with Good Credit
Women: Stop Condoning Hate Crimes Against Women!

Women: Stop Condoning Hate Crimes Against Women!

March 24, 2015
THE FEMALE SOLUTION

“It’s terrible that she was raped…but what was she wearing?”

I stared in shock at my longtime friend, someone I knew to be an intelligent, progressive champion of the oppressed. When a man makes such an accusatory statement about a victim of sexual assault, it makes my blood boil and I can hardly hold myself back from screaming accusations of “misogynist!” or “woman-hater!” or “male chauvinist!” or just simply “stupid idiot!”

But this was another woman, someone I felt was old enough to know better. I had to keep my voice calm and recognize this as an important teachable moment.

Rape is not about sexual attraction. Rape is about power and control. The intention of a rapist is to humiliate, degrade and hurt the victim. This is why rape and murder often go hand in hand. Rape is a hate crime against women.

“But, see, God made the nature of a man such that he can’t control himself when he gets aroused. That’s why we’re taught to dress modestly,” my dear friend innocently explained. I took another deep breath and continued.

The lie that a man gets so sexually aroused that he can’t stop himself is just that – a lie. If in the middle of a sex act, someone put a loaded gun to a man’s head and told him to stop, trust me, he could cease instantly. We, the women are responsible for our sisters being abused, assaulted, degraded, and victimized because we continue to perpetuate the idea that women are responsible for controlling men’s behavior. A culture can only be oppressive toward women with the consent of other women.

“But what about these girls that go out here teasing these boys, then when they go too far, they want to cry rape?” My friend was sure she had made a point.

Date rape is too common on college campuses, when a woman goes out with a man and, regardless of her decision, he decides there will be sexual intercourse as part of the date. Whenever a high profile case hits the news, particularly when it involves a famous athlete, women are often more ferocious than men in blaming the victim.

Sisters, what is wrong with us? Why are we not teaching our sons that sex is a sacred act, a spiritual act of bonding between two souls, meant for the mutual pleasure of both? Why are we letting our sons run wild and practice having sex using other women’s daughters? It’s our fault that after so many centuries of disrespect of women’s bodies, we, the women, are still failing to instill ethical and moral values in our sons. We are still buying the lie that sexual arousal is such an uncontrollable urge, that once unleashed, it’s unstoppable.

Shame on us.

I love my Muslim sisters, I really do. I believe that modest dress can certainly keep one from that feeling of personal invasion of privacy when a man, not your husband, is gawking at every part of your body. I choose to dress modestly for that purpose. But the way a woman dresses has nothing to do with rape. Rape is an expression of contempt for women.  Often it is a reflection of a man’s repressed anger, resentment or contempt toward his own mother. For the rapist, sex is simply an expression of power and dominance. That’s why there are so many horrendous acts of rape in repressive Muslim countries where women are draped in loose garments from head to toe. These are also cultures that condone beating a woman into submission. It reflects a culture of contempt for women, which the women themselves perpetuate generation after generation because they fail to instill unequivocal respect for women in their sons.

Summer will soon be here and yes, there will be skimpy clothing worn by many women. Muslim women and perhaps some traditionally dressed Christian women will stand out because of their long, loose garments in the hot weather. It’s our right to cover our bodies. But I remind our sisters, there are cultures in which the people wear little more than a loin cloth and and the women are bare breasted, yet there are no acts of rape within that community. Why is that? Because the men in the society are raised to respect the sacredness of the sex act and to respect the bodies of women.

My sisters, we do more damage to other women when we perpetuate the lie that the way a woman dresses means she “asked for it.” No human being asks to be violated, any more than a human being asks to be robbed if they happen to be carrying money, even if the money is in clear view. Only a thief takes money that clearly belongs to someone else.

If we raised our sons properly, teaching them that they are 100% responsible for their own self control, women around the world would be so much safer.

If we are to end this unspoken war between men and women, in which men are allowed to violate women’s bodies and women accept the blame for it, we, the women must end it. We must make it clear to our sons and our brothers that the bodies of all women are sacred, and a woman has the right to adorn herself however she chooses, and no one has the right to molest her, physically or verbally. We, the women are responsible for enforcing respect for all women. This means we must STOP saying that the way a woman is dressed “caused” her to be sexually assaulted.

Sisters, I love you. Please stop condoning hate crimes against women.

Join our discussions on The Female Solution radio show Monday through Friday 7am-9am at www.blogtalkradio.com/the-female-solution. Call in and comment 347-539-5639.  Listen on Wednesdays for a special three hour session on relationships starting at from 6am-9am at www.blogtalkradio.com/americanmuslim360. Or hear each archived show on my website at www.naimahlatif.com/radioshows.

Naimah Latif

Join our discussions on The Female Solution radio show Monday through Friday 7am-9am at www.blogtalkradio.com/the-female-solution. Call in and comment 347-539-5639. Listen on Wednesdays for a special three hour session on relationships starting from 6am-9am at www.blogtalkradio.com/americanmuslim360. Call in and comment, 646-716-4478. Or hear each archived show on my website at www.naimahlatif.com/radioshows.

