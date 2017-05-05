7th Annual Women’s Health Careers Networking Social Righteous Contributors
7th Annual Women’s Health Careers Networking Social Righteous Contributors

May 5, 2017
Honoring Female Leaders in the Health Field During National Women’s Health Week
CHICAGO, IL – April 24, 2017–  In acknowledgement of National Women’s Health Week (May 14 -20) TACTS (The Association of Clinical Trial Service) organization will host their 7th Annual Women’s Health Careers networking social to raise awareness about manageable steps women can take to improve their health. Each year the celebrated event highlights powerful leaders who are vanguards in the field of health.  Held at Mercy Hospital Pavilion Auditorium, 2600 S. Indiana on Friday, May 12 6 pm – 9 pm.
“We are very proud to host this event every year giving us the chance to keep building on past advances in order to yield better future health improvements,” Sister Yaa Simpson, event founder and host.  “The honorees this year exemplify the concepts of health equity through the lens of their successful careers in health care.”
The ‘Righteous Contributors’ to honor Henrietta Lacks honors include Gina Lamar Evans, MPH (Health Educator), Beverly Ross-Youth (AIDS Foundation of Chicago), Hilda Frontany (Hilda Frontany Women’s Center/Rincon Family Services), Dr. Dora Dixon, MD (Day by Day Health Consultants, PC), Deborah Boyd, M.S. ED (Epidemiologist Senior, Cook County Department of Public Health)  to the people they serve.  The event is free to the public to attend. RSVP:  http://womensocial1.eventbrite.com.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

