7th Annual Women’s Health Careers Networking Social Righteous Contributors

Honoring Female Leaders in the Health Field During National Women’s Health Week

CHICAGO, IL – April 24, 2017 – In acknowledgement of National Women’s Health Week ( May 14 -20 ) TACTS (The Association of Clinical Trial Service) organization will host their 7 th Annual Women’s Health Careers networking social to raise awareness about manageable steps women can take to improve their health. Each year the celebrated event highlights powerful leaders who are vanguards in the field of health. Held at Mercy Hospital Pavilion Auditorium, 2600 S. Indiana on Friday, May 12 6 pm – 9 pm .

“We are very proud to host this event every year giving us the chance to keep building on past advances in order to yield better future health improvements,” Sister Yaa Simpson, event founder and host. “The honorees this year exemplify the concepts of health equity through the lens of their successful careers in health care.”